England squad handed triple boost but Lauren James injury a concern

Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood have returned to the England squad for the first time this year in a major boost to Sarina Wiegman ahead of this summer’s Euros, but Lauren James will miss the Women’s Nations League deciders against Portugal and Spain.

James suffered a hamstring injury during England’s 5-0 win over Belgium last month, with her club Chelsea only saying she was out for “a period of time”. That is now set to include the Wembley game against Portugal on 30 May and the trip to Spain on 3 June, with James facing a race to be fit for England’s final Euros squad next month.

But Wiegman has been able to select Hemp, Greenwood and Stanway - three important regulars who won the Euros three years ago - as part of a 27-player squad that included a first call up for 22-year-old defender Ella Morris and sees striker Michelle Agyemang retain her place after scoring on her debut in the defeat to Belgium last month.

The injury to Lauren James appears to be worse than expected

Forward Hemp and defender Greenwood returned from long injury lay-offs to play for Manchester City in the final weekend of the Women’s Super League season on Saturday.

Midfielder Stanway has still not played since December after undergoing knee surgery in January but is at least back in training with Bayern Munich, so has more time on her side ahead of the start of the Women’s Euros in Switzerland in July.

The games against Portugal and world champions Spain are England’s final fixtures before Wiegman names her squad for their European Championship defence in June. England will play one send-off game, against Jamaica in Leicester on 29 June, before travelling to Switzerland.

Hemp is back in the England squad after missing most of the season

The Dutch coach will have to trim her selection to 23 players, but she has again named four goalkeepers and a number of members of the Under-23s squad, including Tottenham defender Morris, uncapped Aston Villa midfielder Missy Bo Kearns and Brighton striker Agyemang.

With Arsenal facing Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final in Lisbon on Saturday 24 May, captain Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly are set to join up with the squad at St George’s Park on Monday 26 May.

The Lionesses were beaten by Belgium away from home in the second leg of their double-header last month and trail Group A3 leaders Spain by two points going into the final two games.England drew 1-1 at Portugal in February before beating Spain at Wembley a few days later.

England squad to face Portugal and Spain

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse, Khiara Keating

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Ella Morris, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Missy Bo Kearns, Fran Kirby, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang, Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo