Georgia Stanway out for ‘several months’ as Lionesses dealt major injury blow
England play their opening game of Euro 2025 on July 5 and Stanway is now a major doubt for the tournament
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Georgia Stanway faces a fight to be fit for the European Championships after the England and Bayern Munich midfielder underwent knee surgery.
A statement from the German club confirmed that Stanway, 26, had suffered “a lateral collateral ligament tear in her right knee” during training.
Bayern added that Stanway will now be out of “several months” in a major blow to Sarina Wiegman’s preparations for this summer’s Euro defence.
Stanway played a pivotal role in England’s Euro 2022 victory, starting every game as the Lionesses defeated Germany to win their first major honour.
She has also captained the team in the absence of Leah Williamson and Millie Bright, and was also an ever-present during England’s run to the World Cup final in 2023.
The midfielder is certain to miss England’s Nations League campaign, which features a Wembley clash against World Cup champions Spain at the end of the month.
England play their opening game of the Euros against France on July 5, with Wiegman’s side also playing the Netherlands and Wales in Group D of the tournament.
Stanway helped Bayern Munich to the German title after joining the Frauen Bundesliga club from Manchester City two and a half years ago.
A statement from Bayern Munich said: “FC Bayern Women midfielder Georgia Stanway suffered a lateral collateral ligament tear in her right knee in training at the start of the week.
“The 26-year-old England international had an operation on Wednesday and will now be out for several months.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments