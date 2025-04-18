Chelsea confirm Lauren James injury blow on eve of Champions League semi-finals
James is a major doubt to face Barcelona in the semi-finals this week
Chelsea have confirmed that Lauren James will be sidelined for a “period of time” due to a hamstring injury.
The Blues travel to Barcelona in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals on Sunday.
They will then host the holders at Stamford Bridge the following week, in what is the third season in a row that the teams have met at the semi-final stage.
Barcelona have won the two previous meetings before going on to lift the Champions League, adding to a victory over them in the 2021 final.
James picked up the injury while on international duty with England and is now a major doubt to face Barcelona this week as Chelsea look to win the Champions League for the first time.
The club said in a statement: “Chelsea can confirm forward Lauren James has sustained a hamstring injury and will be out for a period of time.
“The 23-year-old was substituted at half-time during the Lionesses' 5-0 win over Belgium and returned to the club to begin rehabilitation which she will continue with the support of our medical team.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments