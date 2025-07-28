Chloe Kelly among four England players in Euro 2025 team of the tournament despite starting zero games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lionesses super-sub Chloe Kelly is among the England quartet to feature in the Euro 2025 team of the tournament after guiding her side to back-to-back European Championships.

Having also proved the match-winner three years earlier at Wembley, Kelly fired in the deciding penalty in the final’s shootout to retain England’s crown and down world champions Spain.

Kelly has been hailed for her contributions in England’s triumph after providing game-deciding contributions in all of England's Euro 2025 knockout matches.

Her crosses led to both goals in the quickfire comeback against Sweden, before bagging a 119th-minute winner in England’s semi-final win over Italy. She then assisted Alessia Russo's equaliser in the final before slotting home the winning spot-kick.

All of her heroics, however, came off the bench, with Kelly not starting a single game for Sarina Wiegman in the tournament.

With it evident that she doesn’t need a starting berth to do the damage, she has remarkably earned a place in Uefa’s team of the tournament, despite her comparably inferior average game-time.

Kelly is joined by fellow final hero Hannah Hampton in the team, who made two superb saves in the shootout that saw England overcome Spain 3-1 on penalties.

Lucy Bronze has also been named for her contributions, with it emerging after the final that the Chelsea right-back played the entire tournament with a fractured leg.

Completing the England foursome is Russo, who started up top for all six games for Wiegman, ever-present in the Lionesses’ success.

England’s fellow finalists make up much of the rest of the ultimate XI, with Spain similarly boasting four players.

The midfield three of Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Patricia Guijarro are all named in the team of the tournament, while centre-back Irene Paredes is also included.

Germany duo Jule Brand and Frankziska Kett earn their respective places, with Italy’s Elena Linari rounding out the star-studded team.