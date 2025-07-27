Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are European champions again after triumphing in a dramatic Women’s Euro 2025 final in Basel.

Substitute Chloe Kelly fired in the winning penalty as England completed another spectacular shootout comeback to defend their title and beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties.

The Lionesses came back twice to reach the decider and book this revenge mission against the same side who beat them at the 2023 World Cup in Sydney.

And Mariona Caldentey ensured England would need another when she nodded in a 25th-minute opener, cancelled out by her Arsenal team-mate Alessia Russo with a header of her own from Kelly's cross after the break.

Hannah Hampton made several spectacular saves in the shootout before Kelly netted the dramatic winner after Sama Paralluelo's miss.

Here is how England’s players rated.

Hannah Hampton, 8: Sent off balance and rooted to the spot as she watched Caldentey’s header float into the corner, but redeemed herself with a heroic display in the shootout. An England legend.

open image in gallery Hannah Hampton was outstanding in the shootout ( Getty Images )

Lucy Bronze, 6: Bronze never clocked Caldentey sneaking up on her blindside, and watched with her head in her hands as England fell behind. A costly moment in such a huge match to lose concentration, but a much better second half.

Leah Williamson, 8: Quietly excellent, dealing with a series of Spanish crosses and throughballs in typically understated fashion. Almost made a goal, too, with a brilliant surge late in the second half.

Jess Carter, 7: Strong defensive performance, even if she found herself dragged out of position at times in the first half as Spain took charge.

Alex Greenwood, 6: Turned inside out on a couple of occasions by Spain’s passing, especially when Aitana Bonmati appeared to target the space in behind England’s left-back. But made a good late intervention in the second half to prevent a Spanish winner.

Ella Toone, 6: Worked hard off the ball without having much of an impact on it. Helped England keep the ball in periods where they needed some calm influence. Came off with five minutes of the second half remaining.

Keira Walsh, 6: England’s closest thing to a Spanish midfielder, typically tidy but Walsh was often overrun in central midfield by her supreme opponents.

Georgia Stanway, 6: A bit weak in her challenge on Bonmati which led to the Spanish goal, but fought doggedly for her team in several key defensive moments.

open image in gallery Lauren Hemp in action against Spain ( AFP via Getty Images )

Lauren Hemp, 5: Missed a big chance in the first half when squaring the ball to Lauren James was perhaps a better option than choosing to shoot herself. Offered a useful outlet with her speed down the right side.

Alessia Russo, 8: A quiet first half, but delivered England’s big moment with a perfectly placed header into the far corner. Linked play well and worked hard to put pressure on the ball.

open image in gallery Alessia Russo celebrates scoring England’s goal ( Reuters )

Lauren James, 5: One telling moment, pressing high up the pitch, forced a turnover and led to Hemp’s big first-half chance. But James didn’t look fully fit and hobbled off before half-time with what looked like a recurrence of the ankle injury that also ended her semi-final early.

Subs: Chloe Kelly, 8; Michelle Agyemang, 6; Beth Mead, 6; Charles, 6; Clinton, 6.