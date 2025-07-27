Euro 2025 final live: Build up to England v Spain as Lionesses set out to defend title in Basel
The Lionesses defend their Euros crown against world champions Spain in rematch of the World Cup final
England are just hours away from facing the world champions Spain in the Euro 2025 final as the Lionesses look to defend their title and create more history in Basel.
The Lionesses have the historic opportunity to become the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, as they go in search of back-to-back European crowns after their game-changing Euro 2022 win three years ago.
Sarina Wiegman will make a last-minute decision on whether to start Lauren James after the forward recovered from an ankle injury while Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang have also put themselves in contention thanks to their impactful roles during the run to the final.
In what is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, England will also be out for revenge while Spain are determined to enjoy the moment and deliver a triumph on their terms after victory was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales.
Follow live build up to the Euro 2025 final between England and Spain, below
Ella Toone reveals area where Euro 2025 final could be won or lost
Ella Toone believes England’s Euro 2025 final could be won and lost in midfield, ahead of what promises to be a pivotal contest against Spain’s world-class trio of Barcelona stars.
Spain’s midfield features two two-time Ballon d’Or winners in Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, with Patri Guijarro’s performances at the Euros also earning high praise.
Toone is likely to start next to Keira Walsh, who played alongside Bonmati, Putellas and Guijarro during her time at Barcelona, and Georgia Stanway - who all began England’s World Cup final defeat to Spain two years ago.
Fans getting ready for kick off
The atmosphere in Basel is building nicely as England fans are preparing themselves ahead of kick off at 5pm.
The crowds are growing and there’s an excited atmosphere as supporters hope to see the Lionesses win the Euros for a second time.
Toone says Lionesses ‘nearly killed’ Wiegman with late heroics
Ella Toone joked England “nearly killed” Sarina Wiegman en route to the Euro 2025 final.
The Lionesses required dramatic comebacks to beat Sweden and Italy and Toone laughed: “I think we’ve nearly killed her twice this tournament. She’s said we’ve definitely aged her, but five consecutive tournaments for Sarina being in the final and that’s just unbelievable.
“We know we’re in good hands, we know she’s a manager who can take teams right to the final, and she’s done a few good speeches to be fair, this camp, I’ll give it to her.”
England team news: Lauren James set to be available
Lauren James set to be fit for England after Sarina Wiegman confirmed she expects to have 23 players available for selection. James suffered an ankle injury during England’s semi-final win against Italy and was forced off at half-time. The forward was later seen with ice on her ankle but James had returned to the training pitch and will be given as much time as possible to try and recover.
James played a key part in England’s 1-0 win over the world champions Spain at Wembley in February - the last time Spain lost a match.
“Lauren brings something slightly different,” Leah Williamson said. “Just like the others, so obviously having that available is best-case scenario for us.”
Could England strike again in extra time in Euro 2025 final?
England have been required to go into extra time in both of their quarter-final and semi-final matches, winning on penalties against Sweden and in the 119th minute against Italy.
No team has won the Women’s Euros by playing three extra-time games in one tournament.
But England also won their Euro 2022 title in extra time, where Chloe Kelly scored the winner.
Sarina Wiegman looks ahead to England's Euro 2025 final
Sarina Wiegman is the first manager in history, of both men’s and women’s, to reach the final in each of their five major tournament appearances.
“To go into the finals is special, but to reach the final itself – there’s only two teams that can reach the final – so if you talk about pressure, it’s very special and we really want to win it,” the England boss said ahead of facing Spain.
“We’re happy that we’re in the final and we’re going to do everything we can to win it and make that happen.”
England players looking relaxed
England spent the night in Basel ahead of the Euro 2025 final, with their hotel located in a central part of the city not too far away from the main train station. The players have been spotted on a walk this morning and looked to be relaxed with just a few hours to go before kick-off in the Euro 2025 final.
The England squad including Lauren James in Basel ahead of the Euro 2025 final against Spain 🏴 pic.twitter.com/wce4yL5VHI— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 27, 2025
England team news: Gamble on Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly?
Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang have rescued England so far at Euro 2025 but Sarina Wiegman is unlikely to make too many changes to her starting line-up ahead of facing Spain in the final.
Kelly has never before started a match for England at a major tournament, while Agyemang has only ever come off the bench in her four international appearances for the Lionesses.
Both have impact roles in the team - and remain important weapons on the bench even if they do not start in the final.
A historic opportunity for England as they play Spain in Euro 2025 final
The Lionesses will look to become the first England team in history to successfully defend a major international title when they play Spain in the Euro 2025 final.
England are bidding to become the first team to win a tournament on foreign soil in Basel, while Leah Williamson could become the first England player to lift a second trophy as captain.
It would be just a second tournament success since 1966, following England’s victory in the Euro 2022 final.
England and Spain's recent meetings ahead of Euro 2025 final
England and Spain played each other in this year’s Nations League campaign, which means there have been a couple of more recent meetings since the World Cup final two years ago.
The Lionesses defeated Spain 1-0 at Wembley in February, with Spain coming from behind to win 2-1 in Barcelona in early June - in a match that took place just a few days after Arsenal’s win over Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final.
“We’ve played each other a lot over the last couple of years,” Sarina Wiegman said. “You always have learnings. They will have learned from us in the games we’ve played. Tomorrow is a new situation so hopefully we can exploit some of the weaknesses they have too.”
