Hannah Hampton’s comeback story defies belief and leads England to Euro 2025 glory

It was, as Sarina Wiegman said, a “fairytale”. But Hannah Hampton had believed from the start, having proved everyone wrong by just reaching Euro 2025. Even when Hampton overcame the doubts and the advice of doctors who said she would not become a goalkeeper, she did not believe the England fans would welcome her after replacing a legend between the posts in Mary Earps.

Hampton finished the Euros as England’s hero in the penalty shootout win over Spain, perhaps as the tournament’s best player, and with Wiegman jumping into her arms after saving the spot kicks from Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey. “Every player has her own story and her journey has been incredible too,” Wiegman said. “It’s a little bit like a fairytale when you then stop those penalties in the final.”

"We’re the team that never gives up,” said Hampton, but she had saved them. England led for just four minutes and 52 seconds of the knockout stages but finished Euro 2025 as the champions. They relied on their spirit and determination, but also their new No 1: the player of the match in the quarter-final and the final. The defiant stopper of four penalties across two shootouts, aided by the help of a “cheat sheet” on her water bottle.

open image in gallery Hannah Hampton saved penalties from Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati in the shootout ( Getty Images )

There are many sliding doors moments of England’s Euros win, a tournament Wiegman described as the “most chaotic and ridiculous” she had experienced. Some came in the final, as Spain led 1-0 and pushed for more. Others came three months ago, such as when Michelle Agyemang was called into Wiegman’s squad for the first time because of an injury to Alessia Russo, beginning a timeline in which the 19-year-old would twice rescue them.

But many of those fateful moments when England stood on the brink of crashing out, only to remain alive, involved Hampton. There was the diving stop to deny Fridolina Rolfo when England were 2-0 down to Sweden in the quarter-finals. The point-blank save from Emma Severini when England were 1-0 down to Italy with just minutes to go in their semi-final. In a tournament where England clawed their way through, Hampton ensured England’s heart rate never went completely flat.

It is fitting, as Hampton’s own story is a comeback in itself. She was born with an eye condition called strabismus and as a child underwent several corrective procedures. Doctors told her that she couldn’t play football and then said to her parents that she wouldn’t be able to become a professional. To this day, Hampton does not have full depth perception, but has still made it to the highest level of the game.

Hampton was part of England’s squad at the last Euros but was dropped by Wiegman after the tournament amid reports of her behaviour and attitude at camp. At 21, Hampton was left out by her club Aston Villa, too, while the negative headlines and circulating stories made her want to quit completely. She didn’t, and instead put her head down, proving herself first to Emma Hayes and then to Sonia Bompastor to cement her place at Chelsea.

But Hampton also arrived at the Euros with more pressure on her shoulders than anyone in the England squad; at her first major tournament, a starter stepping into the gloves left by a legend. Earps’ retirement, just weeks before the Euros, added to the scrutiny Hampton faced as she inherited the No 1 jersey. For all that the 24-year-old paid a glowing tribute to Earps and her legacy, it is to Hampton’s immense credit that her predecessor’s name has barely been mentioned this month.

open image in gallery Hampton of England celebrates with the Euro 2025 trophy ( The FA via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Hannah Hampton of England shakes hands with Prince William ( Getty Images )

Hampton, simply, has raised the level. She would have been England’s No 1 anyway, even if Earps had not retired. She not only made crucial saves throughout the tournament, showing immense athleticism and reach, but also commanded her box and showed bravery to come for crosses. Even with a bloodied nose against Sweden in the quarter-finals, Hampton pushed through the bodies to punch clear. Against Spain, too, Hampton’s aggressive decision-making under pressure ensured the world champions did not create any more chances from crosses after Caldentey’s first-half header.

Her quality on the ball was never in doubt. Hampton’s upbringing in Spain and her early years playing as a striker meant she developed excellent technique and at the Euros she has displayed her passing range. Against Spain, England were comfortable passing back towards their goalkeeper, who was able to then play out or go long with accuracy.

In a Euros that was defined by exceptional goalkeeping, Hampton stood out as the finest at the tournament. She has a claim, too, to have been England’s best player, and was certainly their most consistent from the opening defeat to France to their final victory over Spain. If Bonmati, for all of the Ballon d’Or holder’s obvious quality and her own inspirational moments, felt like a default pick for player of the tournament, Hampton may have a more persuasive claim.

“There are a lot of things I had to deal with before the tournament. My teammates helped me through,” Hampton said. And there she stood, as a back-to-back Euros winner, but now firmly in the spotlight and shining in it.