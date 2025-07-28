England win Euro 2025 – live: Lionesses land to rapturous reception ahead of Buckingham Palace trophy parade
The Lionesses prevailed in a thrilling penalty shootout under Sarina Wiegman to defend their European title and gain revenge over the world champions in Basel
England are European champions again after securing Euro 2025 glory by defeating world champions Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout in Basel.
Chloe Kelly’s winning spot kick and Hannah Hampton’s saves proved decisive for the Lionesses in a gripping contest that ended 1-1 after extra-time.
The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, but did it the hard way - as they had done throughout the tournament.
They will return to England as heroes on Monday and kick off their homecoming celebrations, which will continue with a homecoming parade in London tomorrow.
Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to her players to winning the most “chaotic and ridiculous” tournament - while Lucy Bronze revealed she had played with a fractured tibia.
The England players partied through the night after avenging their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final by making more history as England players.
Lionesses set to arrive at Southend Airport
England are due to arrive at Southend Airport any minute.
There are hundreds of fans waiting for the Lionesses, who will then head to No 10 Downing Street for a reception with the Prime Minister.
Lucy Bronze reveals she played entire Euro 2025 with fractured tibia
England defender Lucy Bronze revealed she played through the entirety of Euro 2025 with a fractured tibia after becoming a two-time European champion with the Lionesses.
“I’ve played the whole tournament with a fractured tibia but nobody knew and I’ve hurt my knee today,” Bronze told the BBC moments after the final whistle. “Which is why the girls gave me a lot of love after the Sweden game.
“It’s very painful but I’m going to party. We never lost belief in ourselves. There was a lot of noise on the outside but we stuck together. To go to extra time back to back to back is incredible. We give each other energy and what we’ve done today is incredible.”
Two shootout victories
The Lionesses also became the team with most wins on penalties in a single edition - as they saw off Sweden and Spain via shoot-outs to become European champions again.
Spot kick heroines
England have now taken four penalty shootouts under manager Sarina Wiegman including two at Euro 2025.
They’ve won all four of them with the most important coming in the Euro 2025 when they defeated Spain 3-1.
Hannah Hampton made two fine saves and Chloe Kelly dispatched the final penalty to take the Lionesses to glory once again.
Lionesses led for just five minutes in knockout rounds
Talk about doing things the hard way.
England are the first team to have three different matches go to extra time in a single edition of either the women's World Cup or women’s European Championship.
They triumphed at Euro 2025 despite leading for just four minutes and 52 seconds in the entire knockout stages of the tournament.
Absolute nerves of steel from the Lionesses.
England fans erupt as Lionesses secure Euro 2025 win
England fans erupted in celebration as Chloe Kelly scored her penalty to secure the Lionesses' Euro 2025 victory.
The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title with Sunday's (27 July) win in Basel, Switzerland.
Kelly's winning spot kick followed two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.
Supporters danced on benches, waved England flags and threw drinks into the air after the ball hit the net at Boxpark venues in Croydon and Shoreditch, London.
Comeback Queens
England also recorded the biggest comeback in a Euro knockout tie when they came back from two down to beat Sweden on penalties in the quarter-final.
Goalscoring records
Sarina Wiegman's side also claimed the record for the most different scorers in a single Euro game.
Six players - Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo, Mead and Beever-Jones - found the back of the net in a 6-1 win against Wales in the group stage.
'We worked so hard, there's no better feeling'
Ella Toone spoke to BBC Sport about her feelings on becoming a two-time European Champion.
She said: "Amazing feeling. I felt all the same emotions as I did back then [at Euro 2022]. We worked so hard, winning a tournament for your country - there's no better feeling. We deserved that and we should be so proud of ourselves.
"There were times when people thought we were down and out but we never did. We had that belief in the squad that we were going to come out and win.
"That's the quiet confidence we have in ourselves. Amazing feeling. We're going to enjoy the night. I love a party, I'm a Tyldesley girl of course I love a party."
More Lionesses records
A record eleven different players scored for England during Euro 2025.
Keira Walsh, Lauren James, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, Aggie Beever-Jones, Lucy Bronze, Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly all finding the target.
It surpasses the previous highest total for a women’s team at the European Championship which was set by Germany in 2009, when 10 players found the net. Both nations went on to lift the title.
