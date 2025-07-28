Anatomy of a Euro 2025 final penalty shootout and how England claimed glory again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England held their nerve when Spain crumbled in a tense penalty shootout to settle a gripping Women’s Euro 2025 final in Basel.

Hannah Hampton’s remarkable story of resilience was complete with two immense saves and Chloe Kelly stepped up at the right time to blast the Lionesses into the history books.

A first England side to defend a major title and a first England side to win on foreign soil, Leah Williamson has led a group of history-makers.

But after Alessia Russo’s header cancelled out Mariona Caldentey's opener for the world champions, both sides engaged in a tense period of extra-time. But Sarina Wiegman’s side, with experience from their narrow escape against Sweden, embraced the shootout better and ultimately left victorious - here’s how the 3-1 win on penalties unfolded at St-Jakob Park:

❌ England MISS (Beth Mead) - England 0-0 Spain

Initially, Beth Mead slipped and scuffed her penalty but no matter, it seemed, as the ball rolled down the middle and past Cata Coll. But a double-touch was noticed by referee Stephanie Frappart and officials following a review. The Arsenal forward was ordered to retake following a new rule this year, confirmed by Ifab, which sets the sport’s laws, issued with a clarification to Law 14 after a request from European governing body Uefa. The precedent was set by Julian Alvarez's miss for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in last season's Uefa Champions League. Mead then blasted her retaken penalty at Coll to hand the initiative to Spain.

open image in gallery Beth Mead slips as she scores from the spot ( The FA via Getty Images )

✅ Spain SCORE (Patri Guijarro) - England 0-1 Spain

Spain’s chances ballooned when Patri Guijarro calmly stepped up and sent Hannah Hampton the wrong way, converting down the middle to grab the lead.

✅ England SCORE (Alex Greenwood) - England 1-1 Spain

Alex Greenwood stepped up and slid home the penalty into the bottom right corner, despite Coll going the right way, to get the Lionesses on the board.

❌ Spain MISS (Mariona Caldentey) - England 1-1 Spain

Mariona Caldentey could not double her tally on the night, with her side-footed effort to her right easily saved by Hannah Hampton. From hero to villain.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

✅ England SCORE (Niamh Charles) - England 2-1 Spain

One of the best penalties of the shootout, Niamh Charles sent Coll the wrong way with fine strike, the Chelsea defender’s composure nudged the Lionesses in front for the first time.

❌ Spain MISS (Aitana Bonmati) - England 2-1 Spain

The genius of Aitana Bonmati was not enough in the momet here, despite striking it well. The Ballon d'Or winner was denied by Hampton, who leaped to her right to give the Lionesses a huge advantage and keep them in front.

open image in gallery England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton saves the penalty of Spain’s Aitana Bonmati ( PA Wire )

❌ England MISS (Leah Williamson) - England 2-1 Spain

Captain Williamson squandered that advantage earned by Hampton, hitting the penalty to her right, but Coll read it well, leaping across goal to save it and keep Spain alive.

❌ Spain MISS (Salma Paralluelo) - England 2-1 Spain

After her dreadful miss in extra-time, Salma Paralluelo suffered another painful moment, dragging her spot kick low and wide of the right post, handing England the chance to win it.

✅ England SCORE (Chloe Kelly) - England 3-1 Spain

Up stepped England's hero from the Euros final against Germany, and one of the few penalty takers who scored against Sweden. Chloe Kelly made no mistake, smashing high into the net with the most powerful shot of the Euros, clinching a 3-1 shootout win, with the Lionesses crowned EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS again.