England win Euro 2025 – live: Lionesses reveal homecoming celebrations after penalty shootout victory
The Lionesses prevailed in a thrilling penalty shoot-out under Sarina Wiegman to defend their European title and gain revenge over the world champions in Basel
England women are European champions again after securing Euro 2025 glory by defeating world champions Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout in Basel.
Chloe Kelly’s winning spot kick and Hannah Hampton’s saves proved decisive for the Lionesses in a gripping contest that ended 1-1 after extra-time.
The Lionesses became the first England team in history to defend a major tournament title, but did it the hard way - as they had down throughout the tournament.
They will return to England as heroes on Monday and kick off their homecoming celebrations, which will continue with a homecoming parade in London tomorrow.
Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to her players to winning the most “chaotic and ridiculous” tournament - while Lucy Bronze revealed she had played with a fractured tibia.
The England players partied through the night after avenging their defeat to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final by making more history as England players.
Follow live reaction and analysis from the Euro 2025 final between England and Spain, below:
Will England have a trophy parade after winning Euro 2025?
England defeated Spain in dramatic fashion after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty secured Women’s Euro 2025 glory and now they will prepare for a parade in London.
The Lionesses will show off their trophy on Tuesday 29 July after leaning on goalkeeper Hannah Hampton during the shootout, with the Chelsea shot-stopper thriving to deny Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati, while Salma Paralluelo missed the target completely.
England hero Lucy Bronze reveals she played entire Euro 2025 with fractured tibia
England defender Lucy Bronze revealed she played through the entirety of Euro 2025 with a fractured tibia after becoming a two-time European champion with the Lionesses.
Bronze, 33, is the oldest member of England’s squad and started all six games during the tournament, including their dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Spain in the final. Bronze also defied injury to play a key part in England’s quarter-final comeback over Sweden.
Report: England only had one key trait over Spain – but it led them to Euro 2025 glory
History repeated, once as another triumph, twice with force. Chloe Kelly again decided the European Championship for England, this time with a penalty of such ferocity that it fittingly reflected the fight and spirit of this team.
It was proper grit, proper character… Yes, proper England, who remain European champions. Sarina Wiegman’s side produced another miracle in this tournament, as she claimed a third successive winners’ medal in the competition.
These are all historic feats in themselves, but they are elevated by the manner of this glory, writes Miguel Delaney in Basel.
England wake up as Euro 2025 champions
There may be some bleary eyes as England’s players wake up this morning at their Zurich base - if they have even slept at all. But they are European champions again after a dramatic victory on penalties against Spain to become the first England team in history to defend a major title.
