England defeated Spain in dramatic fashion after Chloe Kelly’s winning penalty secured Women’s Euro 2025 glory and now they will prepare for a parade in London.

The Lionesses will show off their trophy on Tuesday 29 July after leaning on goalkeeper Hannah Hampton during the shootout, with the Chelsea shot-stopper thriving to deny Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati, while Salma Paralluelo missed the target completely.

Sarina Wiegman’s side, playing their third successive major final, rallied after an early setback in the first half at St Jakob Park.

Mariona Caldentey broke the deadlock with a superb header, but Alessia Russo’s own header from Kelly’s delightful cross forced extra-time, with nothing separating the sides after a further 30 minutes. Here’s everything we know about a title parade for the Lionesses after Wiegman’s side created more history:

When and where will the parade be?

The Lionesses’ Euro 2025 parade will be on Tuesday 29 July with an open-top bus procession along The Mall. It will start at 12.10pm BST, finishing with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace starting at approximately 12.30pm.

How can I watch the parade?

The homecoming celebration will be broadcast live across the BBC, ITV and Sky between 12pm noon and 1pm. Fans can also follow coverage of the event across England’s social media channels.

The event is free to attend, with the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and the Central Band of the Royal Air Force welcoming home the victorious England team.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

What has the FA said about the parade?

FA Chief Executive, Mark Bullingham, said: "Our history-making Lionesses are Champions of Europe for the second successive time, and have become the first England Senior team in history to win a tournament overseas. We are so proud of all of the players, Sarina and the support team who have all been part of this incredible achievement. They have all worked unbelievably hard and we know the nation shares our pride. The victory celebration in London on Tuesday will give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players, and be part of history. We’ve had amazing support from our fans both in Switzerland and at home throughout the tournament, and we look forward to celebrating together and creating some lifelong memories.”

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

What has the goverment said about the parade?

Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, said: "The Lionesses' incredible win has done our country proud. Now, we have the chance to cheer these heroes home at their homecoming parade. The Lionesses didn’t just set out to win the tournament, they wanted to change society – and this government is rising to that challenge. Whether it is supporting girls and boys to pursue school sport, investing in grassroots facilities across the country or bidding for the 2035 Women's World Cup, we are laying the foundations for a decade of change by breaking down the barriers to participation and inspiring the next generation of players."