Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Carabao Cup live: Man United heading for shock exit before Arsenal and Liverpool discover third-round opponents in draw

Who will Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea face in the third round?

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 27 August 2025 15:38 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
The GENIUS Way Newcastle Won The Carabao Cup Final

The Premier League’s European representatives are waiting to discover their first Carabao Cup opponents as we ready ourselves for the third-round draw - with Manchester United heading for the exit after falling 2-0 behind against League Two Grimsby.

The nine top-flight teams involved in European football join the action at this stage, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and last season’s winners Newcastle among those finding out their opponents later on. With Champions League and Europa League fixtures clashing with the third round of this competition, the eight sides in those two tiers of continental competition cannot meet each other at this stage.

There have already been a number of upsets in the competition thus far, with Leeds and Sunderland among the Premier League contingent to suffer upsets at the hands of lower-league opposition in the second round. All does not appear to be well, meanwhile, at West Ham, with Jarrod Bowen involved in a confrontation with a fan after their exit to Wolves.

Follow all of the latest ahead of the Carabao Cup third-round draw with our live blog below:

Recommended

Manchester United fall 2-0 behind against Grimsby

Before then, though, there is a major story brewing at Blundell Park - Grimsby are 2-0 up against Manchester United!

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle27 August 2025 20:36

Carabao Cup third-round draw!

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup third-round draw.

The nine Premier League teams involved in European football join the action at this stage, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and last season’s winners Newcastle among those finding out their opponents in the next hour or so.

The Carabao Cup will no longer be split between southern and northern regions from the third round onwards.

Stay tuned to discover who will face who in the third round!

(PA Wire)
Will Castle27 August 2025 20:34

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in