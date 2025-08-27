Carabao Cup live: Man United heading for shock exit before Arsenal and Liverpool discover third-round opponents in draw
Who will Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea face in the third round?
The Premier League’s European representatives are waiting to discover their first Carabao Cup opponents as we ready ourselves for the third-round draw - with Manchester United heading for the exit after falling 2-0 behind against League Two Grimsby.
The nine top-flight teams involved in European football join the action at this stage, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and last season’s winners Newcastle among those finding out their opponents later on. With Champions League and Europa League fixtures clashing with the third round of this competition, the eight sides in those two tiers of continental competition cannot meet each other at this stage.
There have already been a number of upsets in the competition thus far, with Leeds and Sunderland among the Premier League contingent to suffer upsets at the hands of lower-league opposition in the second round. All does not appear to be well, meanwhile, at West Ham, with Jarrod Bowen involved in a confrontation with a fan after their exit to Wolves.
Manchester United fall 2-0 behind against Grimsby
Before then, though, there is a major story brewing at Blundell Park - Grimsby are 2-0 up against Manchester United!
Carabao Cup third-round draw!
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Carabao Cup third-round draw.
The nine Premier League teams involved in European football join the action at this stage, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and last season’s winners Newcastle among those finding out their opponents in the next hour or so.
The Carabao Cup will no longer be split between southern and northern regions from the third round onwards.
