‘It’s like the World Cup!’ Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes hails Carabao Cup victory
Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley to end a 70-year wait for a piece of major silverware
Captain Bruno Guimaraes hailed Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final victory as “like the World Cup” after a gripping 2-1 win over Liverpool.
The Brazilian lauded the club’s supporters for their dedication with Eddie Howe’s side finally delivering a piece of silverware for the first time in 70 years.
Dan Burn’s bullet header and Alexander Isak’s smart finish were enough, despite Federico Chiesa’s late strike awarded in stoppage time after a VAR check.
And Guimaraes, from Rio de Janeiro and skippering the side this season for the first time, insists Newcastle is now his “second home” since joining the club in 2022 in Lyon.
"It's all for these fans. They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports.
"We can now say we are the champions again. This is one of the best days of my life.
"I don't have any words. It's the best day of my life. For them [the fans] it's like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable.
"This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to Shearer. He text me before the game. I'm so emotional today."
Jamie Carragher later admitted his Liverpool were beaten comfortably, telling Sky Sports: “Newcastle didn't just win today, they battered Liverpool. I find it difficult to be too critical, given what Liverpool look like they will go on to achieve.
“Newcastle are a great Premier League team and they have wiped the floor with them today.”
