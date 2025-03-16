Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE: Carabao Cup final team news and line-ups ahead of Wembley showdown
Liverpool are the holders at Wembley while Newcastle have not won a major trophy in 70 years
Liverpool and Newcastle United clash at Wembley with the first silverware of the season up for grabs in the Carabao Cup final.
Newcastle have not won a major domestic trophy in 70 years and the Magpies will travel down to London with high hopes of ending one of the longest droughts in British sport. Eddie Howe’s side lost the 2023 final to Manchester United and have endured a woeful record against Liverpool in recent years, with the Reds winning seven of their eight meetings since Howe took charge.
Liverpool are the Premier League champions elect but will be looking to win a first trophy under Arne Slot, having gone out of the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek. They are the record winners of the League Cup and lifted a 10th title by beating Chelsea under Jurgen Klopp last season. Klopp’s final trophy at Liverpool could be followed by Slot’s first.
The final also puts two of the season’s outstanding forwards head to head as Mohamed Salah faces Alexander Isak. Salah could well be entering the final weeks of his Liverpool career, with his contract running out in the summer, while Newcastle will by relying on the in-demand Isak more than ever after losing Anthony Gordon to suspension.
What is the Newcastle team news?
Newcastle have endured a tough run ahead of the Carabao Cup final, losing their first-choice left side after Anthony Gordon was suspended for three games and Lewis Hall suffered a season-ending injury. Sven Botman is also unavailable for Eddie Howe, who is yet to beat Liverpool while in charge of Newcastle.
Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento should start at left wing and left back respectively, with Kieran Trippier starting at right back, while Alexander Isak and Joelinton were unavailable for Newcastle’s defeat to Liverpool late last month but are available to boost Howe’s side.
What is the Liverpool team news?
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the Carabao Cup final and faces an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in the defeat to PSG. With Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley also unavailable, Alexander-Arnold is likely to be replaced by Jarell Quansah at right back.
Ibrahima Konate limped off against PSG but is expected to be fine. Cody Gakpo returned off the bench against PSG and is back in contention. After starting in the semi-final win over Tottenham, Alisson is expected to play ahead of back-up Caoimhin Kelleher, who has started Liverpool’s last two Carabao Cup triumphs.
When is the Carabao Cup final?
Liverpool will face Newcastle at 4:30pm on Sunday 16 March at Wembley Stadium.
How can I watch it?
The Carabao Cup final will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
Good morning
Liverpool and Newcastle clash in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley as Eddie Howe’s side look to finally end their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.
Newcastle lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester United two years ago to prolong one one of the longest trophy droughts in British sport - but the Magpies will travel to London with confidence as well as hope thanks to the goalscoring form of talisman Alexander Isak.
Liverpool, though, will start as favourites to lift the first silverware of the season as the runaway Premier League leaders look to win their first trophy under Arne Slot. Liverpool are also defending champions having beaten Chelsea last season to win the League Cup for a record-extending 10th time.
We’ll bring you all the build-up between now and kick-off at 4:30pm.
