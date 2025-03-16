Looking forward to final, really want to win it - Slot

Liverpool and Newcastle United clash at Wembley with the first silverware of the season up for grabs in the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle have not won a major domestic trophy in 70 years and the Magpies will travel down to London with high hopes of ending one of the longest droughts in British sport. Eddie Howe’s side lost the 2023 final to Manchester United and have endured a woeful record against Liverpool in recent years, with the Reds winning seven of their eight meetings since Howe took charge.

Liverpool are the Premier League champions elect but will be looking to win a first trophy under Arne Slot, having gone out of the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek. They are the record winners of the League Cup and lifted a 10th title by beating Chelsea under Jurgen Klopp last season. Klopp’s final trophy at Liverpool could be followed by Slot’s first.

The final also puts two of the season’s outstanding forwards head to head as Mohamed Salah faces Alexander Isak. Salah could well be entering the final weeks of his Liverpool career, with his contract running out in the summer, while Newcastle will by relying on the in-demand Isak more than ever after losing Anthony Gordon to suspension.

Follow all the build-up and team news ahead of Liverpool vs Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, below: