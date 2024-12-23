Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal have suffered a significant injury blow with Bukayo Saka set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring issue.

Saka was substituted just 24 minutes into the weekend win over Crystal Palace after sustaining the problem.

Manager Mikel Arteta suggested he was fearing a long lay-off after the 5-1 win and has now confirmed that the Arsenal star is set for “many weeks” out with a torn hamstring.

“It’s not looking good,” Arteta said of Saka’s injury ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Ipswich. “He’s going to be out for many weeks.

“It’s a huge blow but it’s going to be a big exercise for us to overcome another challenge. I’m very optimistic he’ll be back before the end of the season.

“[It’s] another part of the development of a player. At some stage at this level you’re going to get injured. Unfortunately, badly. It could have been much worse. It could have been something else that can take you out for a year.

“It is what it is. He’s injured, we cannot change it. We’re going to use this time now to help him.

Saka has been in sparkling recent form to keep Arsenal’s hopes of a title tilt alive. The London club trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by six points and have played a game more than Arne Slot’s side.

His absence comes at a particularly hectic time, too, with Saka likely to miss the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle and FA Cup third round clash with Manchester United early in January.

The 23-year-old also seems set to be ruled out of the north London derby on 15 January.

Arteta also confirmed that Raheem Sterling, a potential alternative to Saka in the forward line, will miss a few weeks of action. The former England international injured himself in training ahead of the Crystal Palace game.