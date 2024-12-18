Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gabriel Jesus scored a second-half hat-trick as Arsenal staged an impressive fightback to book their place in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace.

The home side were staring at an underwhelming exit from the competition at half-time after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opener for Palace inside just four minutes.

But Jesus, who had scored just once this season heading into Wednesday’s fixture, fired a treble in the second period with substitutes Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka both central to his haul.

Eddie Nketiah, sold to Palace from Arsenal in the summer, scored with five minutes remaining to provide his new employers with hope, but the Gunners held on to secure their last-four spot.

Mikel Arteta has overseen just one trophy in his five years in charge at Arsenal – a 2020 FA Cup triumph – and the Spaniard said ahead of Wednesday’s fixture that winning the Carabao Cup could provide a snowball effect for further glory.

But Arteta made eight changes from their goalless draw against Everton and they were behind after just 184 seconds when Jakub Kiwior – playing in the heart of Arsenal’s defence as Gabriel and William Saliba both sat on the bench – made a mess of a long ball over the top from Palace stopper Dean Henderson.

Mateta was quick to pounce on Kiwior’s misjudgement, controlling the ball with his chest, taking another touch with his left boot before unleashing a cynical finish past David Raya to silence the Emirates.

open image in gallery Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Crystal Palace the perfect start ( Getty Images )

Arsenal looked for a quick response and Kieran Tierney – making his first appearance for Arsenal in 500 days – wanted a penalty when his cross struck the hand of Trevor Chalobah. But referee Andrew Madley dismissed the Scotland international’s appeal. VAR, not in use, could not come to Arsenal’s rescue.

Arsenal’s sole effort on target during a lacklustre opening period arrived on 31 minutes when Jesus was fouled on the edge of the area. Raheem Sterling’s ensuing free-kick looked to be dipping under the Palace crossbar, only for Henderson to palm the forward’s effort away.

Arteta wasted no time in making changes at the break with both Odegaard and Saliba introduced.

And within five minutes of the restart, Arsenal should have been level. Tierney’s scrumptious ball across the six-yard box fell to an unmarked Sterling. Henderson saved Sterling’s first strike before he hit the rebound on to the bar.

Leandro Trossard’s deflected shot then fizzed off the wet surface, forcing Henderson to parry the ball away before Mikel Merino fired wide.

Arsenal had stated their intent and they soon had their equaliser. Unsurprisingly, Odegaard was the provider. With a delightful reverse ball, the skipper found Jesus, who rode the challenge of Chalobah before dinking the ball over an on-rushing Henderson and the Emirates was suddenly alive.

open image in gallery Gabriel Jesus suddenly found his scoring boots ( REUTERS )

Jesus, lifted by his goal, then rolled Maxence Lacroix and poked an effort at the Palace goal only for Henderson to make the save. Arsenal were dominating but with the match still level, Arteta turned to another prime asset Saka with 21 minutes left.

And within a handful of minutes of his introduction, Arsenal were ahead. Odegaard found Saka who played in Jesus with the Brazilian firing home his second. Replays showed Jesus might have been marginally offside when he received the ball, but assistant referee Nick Hopton’s flag stayed down and Jesus made no mistake with the finish.

Then, with nine minutes to go, Jesus completed his hat-trick as he latched on to another defence-splitting pass from Odegaard before firing his effort past Henderson.

Nketiah, who scored 38 times in seven years with Arsenal before his £30million move to Selhurst Park, scored a fine header to keep the tie alive after 85 minutes.

However, the Gunners, who will travel to Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, saw out the win.