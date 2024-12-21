✕ Close Guardiola 'optimistic' Grealish can rediscover goalscoring form in Villa return

Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League in the weekend’s early kick-off this afternoon, with both sides looking to put an end to a poor run of form.

Villa may have improved in Europe recently, but they have just three wins from their last 10 league games, though Unai Emery’s side still sit in a respectable seventh place in the league – and just two points behind today’s opponents.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s side remain in an unprecedented run of poor form, with last weekend’s dramatic derby defeat to Manchester United meaning that they have just one win in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Nevertheless, City remain in fifth place, just one point behind Nottingham Forest in the Champions League places, and a win today would take them level on points with Arsenal in third.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below: