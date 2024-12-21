Aston Villa v Man City LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Jack Grealish returns to Villa Park
Both sides are looking to turn around poor runs of form, with City having won just once in their last 11 matches
Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League in the weekend’s early kick-off this afternoon, with both sides looking to put an end to a poor run of form.
Villa may have improved in Europe recently, but they have just three wins from their last 10 league games, though Unai Emery’s side still sit in a respectable seventh place in the league – and just two points behind today’s opponents.
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s side remain in an unprecedented run of poor form, with last weekend’s dramatic derby defeat to Manchester United meaning that they have just one win in their last 11 matches in all competitions.
Nevertheless, City remain in fifth place, just one point behind Nottingham Forest in the Champions League places, and a win today would take them level on points with Arsenal in third.
Aston Villa vs Man City team news and line-ups
Pep Guardiola admits ‘I’m not good enough’ as Man City lose again
“I’m the boss, I’m the manager, I have to find solutions but I don’t find solutions,” Pep Guardiola said after last weekend’s defeat against Manchester United. “This is a big club and when you lose eight of (11) something is wrong. You can say the schedule is tough or the injuries to players, but no.
“I’m the manager and I’m not good enough, simple as that. I have to find a way to talk to them, to train them in the way we need to play, to press the way we need to press. I’m not good enough. I’m not doing well. That is the truth.”
Phil Foden: Man City players continue to believe in ‘process’ and Pep Guardiola
Phil Foden says Manchester City’s players continue to believe in the “process” and manager Pep Guardiola despite rivals Manchester United extending their wretched recent run.
“We are still nowhere near our level, but I still believe that we are playing good enough to get points and results,” Foden said after last week’s defeat in the derby.
“It’s about remaining focused throughout the full 90 minutes, but we keep switching off at important times. We just need to get the focus right.
“We stick together, regroup and believe in ourselves after what we’ve achieved in the past.
“We keep believing in the process and the manager – I’m sure if we do that we will get back to winning ways and get back to our level.”
Unai Emery on progress of ‘consistent, patient’ Aston Villa
Aston Villa are seventh in the Premier League and saw a run of three wins in a row crash to a halt with a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend.
Forest scored in the 87th minute and again in stoppage time, had Villa held on they would have come into today’s match above Man City in the table.
And Unai Emery said: “We are being consistent, but to be in the top level we need more in everything. We are patient with our process.
“We are accepting everything in our way, trying to get better.
“Tactically, emotionally, mentally, we are trying to get experiences, winning and sometimes losing, trying to be positive as well.”
Pep Guardiola backs Erling Haaland to deliver
Pep Guardiola has backed Erling Haaland to deliver as he seeks to turn around Manchester City’s poor form, but has not ruled out January signings.
City are enduring a slump unprecedented in Guardiola’s glittering managerial career having lost eight and won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.
Amid the downturn the usually prolific Haaland has dried up in front of goal, with the Norway striker - isolated and starved of chances - scoring just once in his last five appearances.
Yet although the supply lines are clearly faltering, Guardiola has no interest in changing approach and reverting to the false nine system that has served him well in the past.
“I prefer to play with Erling,” said Guardiola ahead of the Premier League trip to Aston Villa. “I don’t think in the situation that I have that I don’t let Erling play - absolutely not. No, no, I didn’t think about that.”
Latest Man City blow as Ruben Dias ruled out
Manchester City have suffered a fresh injury blow with defender Ruben Dias ruled out for up to four weeks.
Manager Pep Guardiola has revealed the Portugal international sustained a muscular problem in the latter stages of last week’s derby defeat to Manchester United.
Guardiola said at a press conference: “After 75 minutes against United he felt something.
“He’s strong and wanted to stay on the pitch, but now he’s injured.”
Villa Park return is painful reminder that Jack Grealish is wasting his talent at Man City
Txiki Begiristain was looking forward to being entertained. Manchester City, often dubbed big spenders, had spent more than any other English club previously had on one player. They had made Jack Grealish the £100m man. Their director of football called his costliest recruit “one of the most exciting attacking players in world football”.
Three-and-a-half years later, Grealish returns to Aston Villa on Saturday as, arguably, neither an attacking player nor an exciting one. Instead, a maverick has been reinvented as a curiosity, a Pep Guardiola project who now does far fewer of the things often associated with excitement – score goals, make them, run at defenders – than he used to. There are those at Villa Park who will recognise a local accent and see a familiar face. But the player they might see is rather different.
A more successful one, Guardiola may argue, an individualist who became part of a champion team. Grealish may have sacrificed some of the flair, but he got silverware in return. In the glow of the treble, it seemed a fine trade-off. Now? Perhaps not.
Prediction
The recent form of both sides makes it especially difficult to predict a result, though you’d expect Guardiola and City to remedy their misfortune sooner rather than later, and a win at Villa Park would be the perfect start.
Aston Villa vs Man City odds
What is the Aston Villa team news?
Ollie Watkins has recovered from a slight knock but Jhon Duran is likely to start ahead of him after impressing during the latter’s absence. Leon Bailey could return to action and Tyrone Mings is available again after missing the match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Jacob Ramsey is still out.
