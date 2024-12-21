Erling Haaland sends message to Pep Guardiola with admission on Man City form

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Erling Haaland admitted his current form is not good enough as he backed Pep Guardiola to find a solution to Manchester City’s dismal run.

Halaand has scored just one goal in City’s last six games as the Premier League champions another defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Guardiola’s side have lost nine of their last 12 games in all competitions and Haaland said City’s players are suffering from a lack of confidence.

But the striker, who averaged a goal a game for City during his first two seasons at the club, said Guardiola is not the problem.

“We have to continue working,” Haaland told TNT Sports after the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

“The first thing I am looking at is myself, I have not been doing things good enough, have not been scoring my chances and everything. I have to be better. There is a lot on me and I’ve not been good enough.

“We know how important confidence is. You can see it. It affects every human being [But] we have to continue. We have to stay positive even though it is difficult. We have to keep working hard.”

Halaand pointed to Guardiola’s record and said the Spaniard will find a way to turn City’s results around despite going through his worst run of results as a manager.

“He’s won the Premier League six times in seven years. We can never forget that,” Haaland said.

“He will find the solutions. He’s been doing that every year, apart from one. We still believe in him and we have to work harder than ever right now.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Guardiola said City’s levels dropped in the second half as goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers earned Villa a fully deserved victory.

Villa moved above City into fifth in the Premier League and City rarely looked like coming back despite Phil Foden’s consolation in the 93rd minute.

“We played a really good first half, and the second half we dropped, we were not good,” Guardiola told the BBC.

“The tempo as the game goes on is a bit more difficult. Congratulations Aston Villa on the victory

“It depends on us. The solution is bring the players back. We have just one central defender fit, that is difficult.

“We are going to try next game - another opportunity and we don’t think much further than that.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

“Of course there are more reasons. We concede the goals we don’t concede in the past, we [don’t] score the goals we score in the past. Football is not just one reason. There are a lot of little factors.

“Aston Villa are a team that are doing well in the Champions League, Premier League as well. It is a tough place to come. Last season we won the Premier League, but we came here and lost.

“We have to think positive and I have incredible trust in the guys. Some of them have incredible pride and desire to do it. We have to find a way, step by step, sooner or later to find a way back."