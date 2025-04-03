Asteroid that caused panic about deadly collision with Earth is huge, Nasa finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The asteroid that caused panic about potentially colliding with Earth is the size of a building, Nasa has found.

The Webb Space Telescope has captured more information and detailed pictures of asteroid 2024 YR4, which briefly appeared to be potentially smashing into Earth in 2032.

The asteroid caused global worry when it was found late last year, and initial observations showed that it could have a 3 per cent chance of hitting Earth.

Additional observations prompted scientists to reduce the threat to virtually zero, where it remains.

But there is a slight chance it could hit the Moon then.

The asteroid swings our way every four years.

Nasa and the European Space Agency released the photos - showing the asteroid as a fuzzy dot - on Wednesday.

Webb confirmed the asteroid is nearly 200ft (60 metres) across, or about the height of a 15-storey building, according to the two space agencies.

It is the smallest object ever observed by the observatory, the biggest and most powerful ever sent into space.

Johns Hopkins University astronomer Andrew Rivkin said the observations by Webb served as "invaluable" practice for other asteroids that may threaten us down the road.

Ground telescopes have also tracked this particular space rock over the past few months.

All this "gives us a window to understand what other objects the size of 2024 YR4 are like, including the next one that might be heading our way", Mr Rivkin, who helped with the observations, said in a statement.

Additional reporting by agencies