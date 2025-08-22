Arsenal vs Leeds betting tips

Arsenal face Leeds United in the Premier League in Saturday’s late kick-off, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to build on an opening win against Manchester United last week.

The Gunners did not play at their best level at Old Trafford but still came away with the three points, and while aspects of the performance will worry Arteta, the ability to come away with a win in those circumstances will have delighted the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Leeds faced a potentially tough test at home to Everton in their first game of the season, but performed well and were rewarded when a late penalty gave them a surprise win.

While Daniel Farke’s side face a tough test to stay up this season, a string of performances such as that will put them in good stead, though this weekend’s match will likely be a bridge too far.

Unsurprisingly, the Gunners are heavy favourites to win their first home game of the season with football betting sites offering 17/2 for a Leeds victory in the latest Premier League odds.

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction: Gunners to make perfect home start

Arsenal’s win over Man United last week wasn’t a convincing one, but it did showcase a few of the qualities that have made the Gunners consistent title challengers over the last three seasons. They’re still behind Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League winner odds, but it was still three points on the board.

Defensive solidity has come to define this Arsenal side, and this was once again on show last week. While they were perhaps lucky not to concede, it was yet another clean sheet for Arteta’s side at Old Trafford.

Thirteen clean sheets last season means that the Gunners keep roughly one every three games on average, and they may well get two in a row this weekend against a newly-promoted Leeds side who will offer far less in attack than Manchester United.

While they were slightly tepid in attack at times last week, a more open Leeds side – and one that is less able to counter-attack – will provide more chances for the Gunners this week, and with Arteta’s men needing to lay down a marker in the title race this week, it could be a difficult day for Leeds.

The Whites fared well against Everton but this is an entirely different test, where they will be suffocated in possession and likely forced to play much of the game in their own third.

Although Farke’s men picked up their first win of the season, the bookies are still predicting it to be a difficult season with the club one of the top contenders in the Premier League relegation odds for the drop.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 42 Premier League home games against promoted sides, and we don’t expect that to change on Saturday – in fact, we don’t think Leeds will trouble the hosts at all.

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction 1: Arsenal to win to nil - 1/1 Bet365

Arsenal vs Leeds betting tip: Gyokeres to net first Premier League goal

Summer signing Viktor Gyokeres struggled at times for the Gunners on his Premier League debut, and it was clear the Sweden striker will need some time to adapt to the English top flight.

A home match against a newly-promoted side is the perfect time and place to ease himself in to action, as he’ll be playing nearly every game in the wake of the knee injury suffered by Kai Havertz.

Thankfully, Gyokeres has historically performed well against promoted sides, having been directly involved in 14 goals in 12 appearances against them in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The 27-year-old scored nine and assisted five against these sides during his time at Sporting, according to Opta Analyst.

While he faced a tough debut away at Old Trafford, it is unfair to put much blame on a striker when the entire team’s attacking performance was sub-par.

And a home match against Leeds should provide the opportunity for Gyokeres to show exactly what he can do in front of goal, with the Gunners likely able to string a few more promising attacking moves together this weekend.

With that in mind, we think Gyokeres will score his first goal – or goals – of the new league season this weekend, with various betting sites offering odds around 8/11 for the Sweden international to score anytime.

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction 2: Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime - 8/11 Ladbrokes

