Martin Odegaard to assist a goal - 9/2 William Hill

Arsenal to win, Bukayo Saka anytime scorer, Casemiro carded and over 2.5 goals - 6/1 Betway

Ruben Amorim faces the toughest test of his burgeoning Manchester United tenure with a trip to Arsenal on Wednesday night (8.15pm, Prime Video).

This is something of a free hit for the new boss who has enjoyed an unbeaten start to life in England with a draw against Ipswich and wins over Bodo/Glimt and Everton.

Arsenal look to be Liverpool’s closest competitor for the Premier League title this season and could find themselves under ample pressure when kick-off arrives. Should Liverpool beat Newcastle on Tuesday night they will open a 12-point gap over the Gunners, who simply cannot afford to drop any points during this busy winter period.

Amorim’s United have improved with every game under his tutelage and will have ambitions of pushing towards the Champions League places. The clash at the Emirates Stadium should provide a good indicator of how far this group of players can go in the manager’s complex three-at-the-back formation that is perhaps better suited to a squad that possesses more energy, agility and technical ability.

Arsenal vs Man Utd betting tips: Odegaard is too good for United

Arsenal’s prospects look completely different now Martin Odegaard is fully integrated back into the team after missing most of the season through injury. The Norwegian playmaker scored an important penalty against West Ham on the weekend and once again set the tone with his excellent movement and passing ability.

Odegaard is an attractive prospect on football betting sites to play a significant role against United, whose midfield is still getting used to Amorim’s demands. Despite an increase in attacking output, United’s midfield two have allowed massive gaps for the opposition to run into. We saw this in the early stages against Everton when Dwight McNeil was able drive the Toffees forward.

The quality of Arsenal’s attacking players will open up plenty of opportunities for the home side. United looked vulnerable at times against Bodo/Glimt, who were able to finish their chances, so we can expect a similar story in north London, which hasn’t been a happy place for the Red Devils to visit of late. Odegaard will be at the centre of the creativity, ready to feed Bukayo Saka and those ahead of him, a factor backed up on Premier League betting sites.

9/2 William Hill

Arsenal vs Man Utd betting tips: Combine Saka & Casemiro for value

Saka has three goals and four assists in his last three matches. He is likely to be up against Diogo Dalot, whose new role at left-wing back isn’t quite working in the way Amad Diallo is on the other side. Just a few weeks ago we saw Saka toy with Andy Robertson, a much better full-back than Dalot, so backing him as anytime scorer seems a worthwhile shout on betting sites that offer inviting odds.

There’s value to be had on Betway if you’re expecting Arsenal to win in a game with multiple goals, particularly if you think United’s midfield will struggle to cope with the pace of the game. Casemiro is the main culprit here. The Brazilian’s legs aren’t up to Amorim’s style of pressure and he has been substituted on 55 and 65 minutes respectively in the manager’s two Premier League games.

It’s an obvious area for Arsenal to exploit, particularly as Casemiro will have to stretch himself to stop the home side’s midfield from ticking. He often plays on the edge and is prone to making rash challenges when having bad games, making this combined bet a tempting shot at a potentially decent win.

6/1 Betway

