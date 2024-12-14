✕ Close Arsenal v Monaco: Arteta predicts bigger and better for Saka after Champions League

Confidence boosted by a strong midweek performance in the Champions League, Arsenal will be hoping to bounce back domestically as they take on Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s side stumbled again in the title race after being held by Fulham in their last Premier League outing, with perhaps only the postponement of the Merseyside derby preventing them losing ground on Liverpool. Suggestions of an over-reliance on set pieces were somewhat disproved by a better attacking showing against Monaco, with Bukayo Saka to the fore, but finding their flow in this competition will be key to Arteta’s ambitions.

A well-rested Everton will fancy their chance of giving the home manager more headaches as they play for the first time in 10 days. Storm Darragh’s delaying of the last derby at Goodison Park was a disappointment but it means Sean Dyche and his squad have had plenty time to reflect on a fine performance and 4-0 win over Wolves at the start of December. Can they hit that level again to cause a shock in London?

Follow all of the latest from the Emirates Stadium in our live blog below: