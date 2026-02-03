Arsenal vs Chelsea live: Gunners hold slim lead in fight to reach Carabao Cup final
Mikel Arteta’s side lead 3-2 from the first leg with a place in the league cup final on the line at the Emirates
Arsenal host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the Emirates Stadium this evening, with these two London rivals competing for a place in the first final of the season in March.
Liam Rosenior’s side travel across the capital trailing 3-2 from the first leg after a dramatic match in which they clawed back a 2-0 deficit before going on to lose.
But the Blues have been in fine form since, winning all of their last five games, though the nature of the performances has been questioned, with Chelsea having trailed West Ham 2-0 before winning last weekend.
And tonight they face an Arsenal side that will likely punish any slips in concentration, with the Gunners hoping to make their first League Cup final since 2018 as they look for the perfect start to a potential quadruple-winning campaign.
Follow the latest updates and team news from the Emirates below:
Team news
Chelsea will likely reward Joao Pedro and Marc Cucurella starts after making a big impact off the bench against West Ham, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia and Jamie Gittens are injured. Levi Colwill remains sidelined with a long-term injury. Estevao is missing on compassionate leave.
Team news
Arsenal are without Mikel Merino, who was ruled out for the rest of the season, while Bukayo Saka is a doubt. Max Dowman remains out due to an ankle problem.
Arsenal vs Chelsea live
Arsenal will hope to stave off a Chelsea comeback as they bid to book their place in the Carabao Cup final and keep their quadruple hopes alive.
The Gunners go into their semi-final second leg with the advantage after sealing a narrow 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first meeting, though Alejandro Garnacho’s brace that night means Liam Rosenior’s side are still very much in this tie.
Arsenal’s unshakeable home record has also been pierced of late, with the club suffering their first defeat at the Emirates of the season to Manchester United nine days ago.
Mikel Arteta’s side bounced back from that blow by thrashing Leeds on the weekend and will hope to make easy work of their London rivals in their pursuit of silverware.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Arsenal and Chelsea.
The Gunners lead 3-2 after the first leg at Stamford Bridge and they’ll feel like they have one foot in the final as they welcome the Blues, with Liam Rosenior’s side having it all to do if they want to book a place in the final in March.
And we’ll have all the latest team news and updates right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks