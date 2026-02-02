Mikel Arteta has ‘book of people’ who feel Arsenal are ‘most exciting in Europe’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has launched a passionate defence of Arsenal’s style of play by revealing he has a “massive book of people” who feel his side are the “most exciting in Europe”.

Arsenal are six points clear at the top of the Premier League, and through to the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners after tasting victory in all eight of their matches.

Arteta’s men are also just one game away from next month’s Carabao Cup final. They meet Chelsea in the second leg of their semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night holding a 3-2 advantage from the opening rubber.

However, in some quarters, Arsenal have attracted criticism for their perceived reliance on goals from corners and set-pieces. Fourteen of their 46 goals in the league this season have arrived from corners.

But when put to Arteta that some critics have taken aim at his brand of football, the Spaniard replied: “I hear completely the opposite, all around Europe that we are the most exciting team in Europe.

“The most goals, the most clean sheets, the most this. Maybe I have different resources?

“I don’t know which people (have said that). You send me the names, the addresses, and the emails and maybe we can talk, but I can give you a massive book of all the people (who don’t think that).”

The 2020 FA Cup remains the sole silverware of Arteta’s six-year reign, but it would appear unimaginable at this stage that his side would end another season empty-handed.

The Carabao Cup may be significant with a possible meeting in the showpiece on March 15 against Arsenal’s title rivals Manchester City.

And Arteta knows winning the competition could prove a catalyst in his side’s trophy ambitions.

He added: “You work to win many trophies, and the enjoyment that that brings; the confidence, the trust, the belief, and unlock something in you, and then you want more.

“And it’s a cycle that you want to repeat constantly, and we still have to do that, and some of them, they’ve never done it, so it’s always a first time.

“But the group is really convinced that we have the ability to do it. We’re also very conscious that that’s nothing, and we have to work every single day, and that’s all we focus on.

“I expect the crowd (tomorrow) to be like it’s been all season, and the last few seasons, which is with us. We have had some incredible moments together, and tomorrow we have to push all the energy and optimism that we can, and in a few weeks be at Wembley together.”