It’s been an impressive first half of the season for Arsenal as they look to finally see their efforts rewarded with some silverware, so much so that bookmakers have priced up an Arsenal quadruple.

They are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, qualified first in the Champions League table, lead their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Chelsea (ahead of a second leg at home) and are through to an FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan.

Talk of completing the quadruple is increasing and, as such, betting sites have cut the odds on the Gunners’ winning the lot, trimming them from 50/1 to 40/1 after they beat Leeds last time out in the Premier League.

Arsenal Trophy Multiples Odds Bookmaker Premier League and League Cup 6/4 Bet365 Premier League and Champions League 3/1 Bet365 Premier League and FA Cup 5/1 Bet365 FA Cup and Champions League 20/1 Bet365 Premier League, League Cup and Champions League 9/1 Bet365 Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League 25/1 Bet365 Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup 10/1 Bet365 FA Cup and League Cup 9/1 Bet365 FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League 33/1 Bet365 Quadruple 40/1 Bet365 No trophies 10/1 Bet365

However, there’s a reason why the quadruple has never been done before by an English club, and why only two teams have ever won the treble.

To be successful on all fronts, it not only relies on talent but also a great deal of luck. The luck of the draw in the cup competitions, luck when it comes to injuries and of course, the odd slice of luck in refereeing decisions.

As we have seen so many times before, things can change in an instant in football, and Arsenal will be taking nothing at all for granted, although their price on betting apps to win at least one trophy has dropped from 1/10 to 1/20 recently.

Around this time last season, Liverpool were sitting in the same position and were 33/1 to win all four trophies. They were then beaten by Plymouth in the FA Cup, knocked out of the Champions League by the eventual winners PSG and lost the League Cup final to Newcastle.

They did win the Premier League, though, ahead of the Gunners. Indeed, Mikel Arteta’s side have finished runners-up in the league in the last three seasons and haven’t won a trophy since 2020, when they won the FA Cup.

Arsenal trophy odds Premier League - 2/9 Betway

Champions League - 4/1 Betway

League Cup - 6/5 BetMGM

FA Cup - 9/2 Bet365

You have to go back to the 2003/04 season for the last time Arsenal won the league title, and they have never won the Champions League, so a lot of this is new territory for the current squad and coaching staff.

You can currently get 40/1 on football betting sites on Arsenal winning all four trophies, while they are 10/1 to not win anything.

The Premier League looks like the hardest to lose, based largely on the inconsistency of the teams around them.

Aston Villa have been in exceptional form this season, but whether they have enough to prolong their challenge remains to be seen, while Manchester City have been faltering of late.

Arsenal extended their advantage atthe top of the table to six points with a 4-0 win over Leeds, taking advantage of City and Villa dropping points, and the bookies responded by clipping them from 2/7 to 2/9 to win the title.

Gunners wary of previous collapses

It’s hard to imagine the Gunners finishing the season with no silverware, but this is a position they have been in before.

In 2023, they led the Premier League table by eight points at the end of April, but they still failed to win the title. City won 11 league games in a row and dropped just two points from 42 to be crowned champions by five points.

The Gunners were also quickly knocked out of the FA Cup by Man City and went out of the Europa League at the round of 16 stage – beaten on penalties by Sporting – in addition to losing their way in the league.

City need to improve if they are to close the gap, having won one, drawn three and lost one of their last five league games, but Pep Guardiola sides have proven time and time again that they can produce a string of wins in the latter stages of a Premier League campaign.

In the League Cup, which Arsenal last won in 1993, they are face Chelsea in the semi-final over two legs, with Mikel Arteta’s side earning a 3-2 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, while Arsenal will host League One side Wigan in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Could this be their year in Europe?

In the Champions League, Arteta’s side became the first team to win all eight of their league phase matches, beating Inter Milan and FC Kairat in January to add to the previous wins over Athletic Bilbao, Olympiakos, Atletico Madrid, Slavia Prague, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge.

The Gunners finished first in the league phase table and have sealed an automatic place in the round of 16, where they will face one of Borussia Dortmund, Olympiacos, Bayer Leverkusen or Atalanta in March.

From their dominance so far, it’s easy to see why they are the favourites to lift the trophy in Budapest this May at odds of 4/1, just ahead of Bayern, Barcelona and reigning champions PSG.

They reached the final of the competition for the first and only time back in 2005/06, losing 2-1 to Barcelona. Sol Campbell gave Arsenal a first-half lead in Paris after having Jens Lehmann sent off, before late goals from Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti earned Barca their second European Cup.

