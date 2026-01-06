The FA Cup remains the most important cup competition in England, mixing cup glory with the hopes of millions of fans as hundreds of teams across England battle to win the tournament each season.

And on this page, punters can find the latest FA Cup odds, with our tables providing the latest, best-value odds on the tournament winner and next round of matches.

The FA Cup odds come from our recommended betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, with the best price on each team in their respective markets highlighted.

FA Cup Odds: Outright Winner

Each season, over 700 teams enter the FA Cup with dreams of lifting the trophy at Wembley, but only one lucky side gets to realise those ambitions.

Recent seasons have seen the country’s biggest sides dominate the competition – with one of the ‘Big Six’ winning eight of the last 10 editions – though we could have a new winner this season.

And whether you are looking to back one of the big teams or an underdog, we have the best FA Cup winner odds available from football betting sites for the 2025/26 season.

These odds will update automatically as the tournament progresses, so bettors should check back regularly to stay up to date with the latest FA Cup betting odds.

FA Cup Odds: Next Fixtures

In this section, we will have all the best FA Cup odds for each round of the competition, including the semi-final and the final.

These fixtures and FA Cup odds will update automatically after each round of the tournament, with the best prices selected for each tie.

Popular FA Cup Betting Markets

As with any competition, there are a variety of markets available when it comes to betting on the FA Cup.

Below, we’ve picked out some of the most popular FA Cup betting markets.

Outright Winner: This is a bet on the team that will win the entire tournament. Punters can place a simple to win bet on a team, or opt for an each way bet on a side with longer FA Cup odds that will guarantee a return if they reach the final.

To Reach Final: This is a wager on which two teams will reach the final at Wembley.

Match Winner: When betting on a match winner, you are simply placing a wager on which team will win that fixture.

To Qualify: This is a bet on which team will qualify from that particular round. It is an overall bet on which side progresses, covering ties where extra time or penalties may be needed to decide the outcome.

Correct Score / BTTS: A correct score wager is a bet on the exact score at full-time (the end of the 90 minutes). A ‘BTTS’ bet is a bet on whether or not both sides will score a goal in a game.

Accumulator Bets: Accumulator bets are fairly simple, and are bets that allow punters to pair together results or specific outcomes in multiple FA Cup ties. For example, if you were to bet on the winner in each of the two semi-finals, you would have a two-leg accumulator (better known as a double in this case).

Previous FA Cup Winners

Crystal Palace became the 45th club to win the FA Cup following their triumph over Manchester City in 2025 as Eberechi Eze’s strike ended the Eagles’ long wait for silverware.

It was the second time in a row that Pep Guardiola’s men tasted defeat in the FA Cup final previously losing to rivals Manchester United in 2024, although City did defeat the Red Devils to lift the cup in 2023.

For some insight into how some of the country’s best sides have performed in the competition recently, we’ve compiled a table of the last 10 FA Cup finals and have listed the ten most successful teams in the competition’s history.

Year Winner Runner-Up Final Score 2025 Crystal Palace Manchester City 1-0 2024 Manchester United Manchester City 2–1 2023 Manchester City Manchester United 2–1 2022 Liverpool Chelsea 0–0 (6–5 pens) 2021 Leicester City Chelsea 1–0 2020 Arsenal Chelsea 2–1 2019 Manchester City Watford 6–0 2018 Chelsea Manchester United 1–0 2017 Arsenal Chelsea 2–1 2016 Manchester United Crystal Palace 2–1 (AET)

Team FA Cup Wins Finals Appearances Arsenal 14 21 Manchester United 13 22 Chelsea 8 16 Liverpool 8 15 Tottenham 8 9 Manchester City 7 14 Aston Villa 7 11 Newcastle United 6 13 Blackburn Rovers 6 8 Everton 5 13

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.