Is Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will hope to stave off a Chelsea comeback as they bid to book their place in the Carabao Cup final and keep their quadruple hopes alive.

The Gunners go into their semi-final second leg with the advantage after sealing a narrow 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first meeting, though Alejandro Garnacho’s brace that night means Liam Rosenior’s side are still very much in this tie.

Arsenal’s unshakeable home record has also been pierced of late, with the club suffering their first defeat at the Emirates of the season to Manchester United nine days ago.

Mikel Arteta’s side bounced back from that blow by thrashing Leeds on the weekend and will hope to make easy work of their London rivals in their pursuit of silverware.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 3 February at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event as well as ITV1. Fans can also stream the game on Sky Go, if you have a subscription, and ITVX.

Team news

Arsenal are without Mikel Merino, who was ruled out for the rest of the season, while Bukayo Saka is a doubt. Max Dowman remains out due to an ankle problem.

Chelsea will likely reward Joao Pedro and Marc Cucurella starts after making a big impact off the bench against West Ham, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Romeo Lavia and Jamie Gittens are injured. Levi Colwill remains sidelined with a long-term injury. Estevao is missing on compassionate leave.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Arrizabalaga; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro.