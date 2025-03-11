Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fitzdares, a popular bookmaker based in the UK, is running a welcome offer for new customers, who can claim £25 in free bets as well as 10 free spins.

It’s an easy offer to take advantage of, with no Fitzdares promo code required – new customers simply need to use one of our links in this article to register.

Next, deposit and bet £50 on any sport, including any race at the Cheltenham Festival (qualifying wagers must be placed at odds of evens or greater) to claim the welcome bonus, which consists of £25 in free bets and 10 free spins to use on Fitzdares’ casino sites.

Below, we’ve compiled a full guide to the Fitzdares welcome offer, including terms and conditions, how to claim it, how to to get the most out it during the Cheltenham Festival and how it stacks up against competitors.

What is the Fitzdares sign up offer?

The latest Fitzdares welcome offer is a bet £50, get £25 in free bets + 10 free spins bonus.

This promotion is valid during Cheltenham Festival week and new customers can sign up for Fitzdares using the links in this article to claim the offer.

The minimum deposit is £10 but to claim the full value of the Fitzdares welcome offer, new customers will need to register, deposit, and then bet £50 in a single wager on any sports with odds of evens or greater to unlock up to £25 free bets and 10 free spins.

The £25 in free bets will be broken up into a £10 free football bet, a £10 greyhound racing bet and a £5 free virtual sports bet.

The minimum qualifying sports bet is £5, while the minimum deposit is £10 via debit card.

Once your qualifying bet settles, the free bet tokens will be credited to your account, although the amount will depend on the value of your initial wager. Your football free bet and greyhound free bet are matched at 20 per cent of your qualifying wager, up to a maximum value of £10.

The casino bonus is made up of 10 free spins on the classic slots title Reel King. There are no wagering requirements on the free spins and winnings will come as cash, so they can be used on the sportsbook, meaning it’s possible to bet on Cheltenham with any free spin winnings.

The maximum free bets awarded for this offer is £25 (£10 football, £10 greyhound and £5 virtual sports).

Your free bets must be placed at odds of 1/2 or greater on the named sports. Free bets and free spins will expire within seven days of being credited, while free spins have no wagering requirements attached.

How to claim the Fitzdares sign up offer Step 1: Use one of the links in the article to sign up for Fitzdares. Users don’t need a Fitzdares bonus code to claim the sign up offer. Step 2: Click the join now button before entering your personal details into the sportsbook, including name, date of birth (over 18s only), address and mobile number. Step 3: Make an initial deposit using an eligible payment method (Visa debit or Mastercard debit). Minimum deposit of £10. Step 4: Place a qualifying bet of between £5 and £50 at odds of evens (2.0) or greater to unlock the welcome bonus. Step 5: Once the qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive your free bet bonus, which will depend on the value of your qualifying wager. 10 free spins and £5 virtual sports bet are credited with a minimum £5 qualifying wager. Football and greyhound free bets are worth 20% of your qualifying wager. £50 qualifying wager earns £10 free bets for both sports etc. Step 7: Use all free bets and free spins within seven days of them being credited.

Key terms and conditions of the Fitzdares sign up offer

Remember to read the terms and conditions of the Fitzdares sign up offer before registering. There are further T&Cs you need to be aware of, including the below:

The offer is only available for customers in UK and Ireland.

Free bets are credited once your qualifying wager has settled. Only £50 qualifying bets will result in full complement of £25 free bets and 10 free spins credited.

Football and greyhound free bets are worth 20 per cent of the value of your qualifying offer. Virtual sports free bets and 10 free spins are available once your qualifying wager has settled.

Free spins have no wagering requirements.

Once credited, free bets and free spins must be used within seven days.

Free bets cannot be combined on the same sport or selection.

How does the Fitzdares welcome offer compare to other betting sites?

The Fitzdares new customer offer is not as valuable as some sign up offers from betting sites, particularly for those seeking Cheltenham free bet offers.

In a straight comparison, BetGoodwin, a natural rival to Fitzdares, is offering to refund losing bets on the first day of being an account holder, up to a maximum value of £25.

Fans of horse racing betting sites may prefer to go with the BetGoodwin sign up offer during festival week, but they’ll be missing out on free spins were they to do so.

The Fitzdares offer is a decent bonus, offering £25 in free bets, no matter the outcome of qualifying wagers, along with 10 free spins. However, you do have to wager £50 to receive the full complement of free bets.

It does fare well compared to some others on the market, such as Bet365, William Hill and Betfred, which all offer both simplicity and value, but no casino bonuses.

Fitzdares’ mixture of free bets and free spins in the same offer will appeal to some bettors. The greyhound element also catches the eye as few gambling sites offer free bets for greyhound racing.

Here’s how the offer compares to other welcome bonuses from major UK bookies:

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £40 in free bets None required Betfred Bet £10 get £50 in free bets BETFRED50 BetVictor Bet £20 get £40 in bonuses None required Kwiff Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets R30

Fitzdares promotions for existing customers

Although the Fitzdares welcome offer might not be as valuable as some other bookies, there’s plenty to like about this well-established bookmaker when it comes to its promotions for existing customers.

Acca bonuses: Fitzdares offer acca bonuses on successful football and tennis acca bets that have a minimum of five legs. The max acca bonus is 30 per cent for a winning 15-fold or greater, which isn’t as big as some accumulator betting sites.

Free bets: Fitzdares is one of the standout tennis betting sites thanks to it’s acca boost and free bets refunds. Punters can claim 10 per cent of in-play tennis losses back as free bet each week, up to a maximum of £5,000.

Free bet club: If customers stake £70 or more over the course of a week, they will be eligible for a £10 free bet from Fitzdares.

Price boosts: Fitzdares offers two 10 per cent price boosts to use on its football betting site each and every day. The boosts can be used on any football market with a max bet of £50.

Free spins: Fans of bet builders, or create-a-bet as Fitzdares call it, can claim free spins when they wager £5 or more on a Premier League bet builder. In return, they’ll receive five golden chips to use on Quantum Roulette.

Reasons to join Fitzdares

Fitzdares has a lineage that can be traced back to 1882 and they’ve made the successful leap from telephone bookmakers to online betting site, casino and slots site.

There is an impressive array of Cheltenham odds and promotions on offer for existing customers, including free bets, bet boosts and more, while the Fitzdares Members club offers further rewards for joining the club.

Fitzdares hasn’t totally forgotten it’s roots and punters can still use the phone line to negotiate prices on bets across a variety of sports, which is fairly unique in this day and age.

At the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find a well-polished app offering all the same features as the desktop site among the betting apps available on both Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Live streaming is available for select sports, although you must have funds in your account.

Finally, help is available 24/7 with Fitzdares giving punters the option to call, text or email their customer support team if they have any problems. In our experience, they’re very quick at responding to emails which is great to see.

Fitzdares sign up offer pros and cons

Overall, the Fitzdares sign up offer provides solid value with an interesting angle on greyhound and virtual bets on offer. There is plenty of flexibility and it is an easy sign up offer to benefit from, with Cheltenham Festival punters able to claim a sizeable bonus of free bets and free spins. The lack of restrictive terms is also a plus.

Nevertheless, the value is not as high as some competitor offers, and the need to wager £50 to receive £25 makes it a lesser offer than some other notable bookies.

Pros Cons Solid welcome offer Full complement of free bets requires £50 bet Provides different angle with greyhound and virtual free bets Greyhound and virtual sports betting not hugely popular Gives customers flexibility with stake Part of the bonus is reserved for online casino No bonus code required No horse racing free bets with welcome offer No wagering requirements on free spins

Responsible gambling

Remember that gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Online bookmakers can be addictive, so remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by the best casino sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

The same applies whether you’re playing on new online casinos, poker sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities, organisations and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

