As we head into the final weekend before Christmas both the atmosphere and drama are set to go up a notch at Ally Pally as day six of the World Darts Championships gets underway.

There is a full day of action on the oche but the highlight will no doubt be the first appearance of three-time champion Michael van Gerwen, who takes on James Hurrell in the final match.

We’ve picked out our best bets on betting sites for day six, which combine to make a treble that returns at 8/1 with BetMGM.

Stephen Bunting vs Kai Gotthardt prediction

After reaching the fourth round last year Stephen Bunting will be confident he can overcome Kai Gotthardt on Friday and reach the third round.

He will also have the support of the crowd after winning an army of supporters last time out but it won’t be easy against the German qualifier who beat Alan Soutar 3-1 on his World Championship debut.

Darts betting sites expect the eighth seed to advance at 1/5, while you can get 9/2 on another win for the world number 136 Gotthardt.

Stephen Bunting vs Kai Gotthardt tip: Over 3.5 sets - 4/6 Bet365

Mickey Mansell vs Tomoya Goto prediction

Mickey Mansell has reached the second round at Ally Pally in the last two years and he will be looking to make it three out of three when he takes on Tomoyo Goto in the evening session.

The world number 42 reached the semi-finals of the 2024 Grand Slam of Darts beating James Wade and Cameron Menzies along the way.

For Goto, this is his second appearance at the World Darts Championship after beating Ian White on his debut 12 months ago before he was beaten 3-1 by Ryan Searle.

All of his success this year has been on the Asian and Japan Tour, winning three titles and he would love to transfer that form to the PDC, but Mansell should prove too strong.

Mansell is a best price 1/4 for the win on betting apps or you can get 10/3 on the Japanese star.

Mickey Mansell vs Tomoya Goto tip: Mansell most 180s - 6/5 Unibet

Michael van Gerwen vs James Hurrell prediction

It’s been five years since Michael van Gerwen last tasted success at Ally Pally, beating Michael Smith 7-3 in the 2019 final and since then he has been beaten twice in the final. He lost out to Peter Wright in 2020 and more recently to Smith, going down 7-4 in 2023.

So when it comes to playing this tournament, the Dutchman has been there, done it and got the t-shirt and we’re not expecting a shock against James Hurrell.

Hurrell is making his World Championship debut but he already has one win under his belt, after beating Canadian Jim Long 3-0 on Tuesday.

He couldn’t have a much tougher match on Friday and the bookmakers seem to agree, pricing the Englishman 17/4 for the win compared to Van Gerwen at 1/5.

Michael van Gerwen vs James Hurrell tip: Van Gerwen to win 3-0 - 13/8 BetMGM

