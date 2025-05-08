Somerset batter James Rew called up to England squad after Jordan Cox injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Somerset wicketkeeper-batter James Rew has been called up to the England squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.

The talented 21-year-old made his 10th first-class hundred this week in a brilliant fourth-innings chase against Essex, becoming the youngest Englishman to reach the mark since the great Denis Compton.

Rew steps in for the desperately unfortunate Jordan Cox, who hurt himself while compiling a century of his own in that same game at Taunton.

Having been denied a debut in New Zealand in the winter after fracturing his thumb while batting in the nets ahead of the first Test, Cox had remained in the squad as the spare batter for the clash in Nottingham from 22 May.

But he has now been ruled out of the game with an abdominal injury in his side, a bitter blow for a luckless player.

Rew is unlikely to play with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook set to take up the places in England’s top five, but has earned his call-up with consistent County Championship runs over several seasons.

The youngster currently averages more than 43 in first-class cricket and toured Australia with the England Lions in the winter having been part of the age-group squad that reached the final of the 2022 U19 World Cup. Jacob Bethell and Rehan Ahmed have already made their international debuts from that group.

Rew also offers quality keeping cover for Jamie Smith, who returns to the Test team from paternity leave to take the gloves off county colleague Pope. Bethell is away at the Indian Premier League (IPL) and thus unavailable for the four-day match.

England also face India in a five-match Test series this summer before travelling Down Under for the Ashes later this year.