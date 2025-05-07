In-form Tom Haines feels he is batting better than ever amid England uncertainty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Haines believes he is batting better now than when he first burst on to the scene and caught the attention of England managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key.

Just days before landing his current role, Key described Haines as a “bloody good player” in April 2022 although Sussex’s left-handed opener is still waiting for his first senior call-up three years on.

England’s top order is unsettled, with Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope short of runs, while Ben Duckett, who did not return to the Test side until he was 28, is seemingly the only secure batter in the top three.

Haines is not dwelling on issues out of his control and is instead enjoying his first taste of Division One in the Rothesay County Championship as he leads the run charts with 513 at an average of 73.28.

Asked if he is at the peak of his powers, Haines told the PA news agency: “Definitely, because you’ve had the ups and downs. The more experience you can bank means you know how to deal with things better.

“The defensive side of my batting, I feel, is better than it was. I’d definitely say I’m a better player now than I was then, but I’ve got a lot more room to go to be better than I am.”

Top of the work-ons list is improving his scoring options against high-quality spin, plus honing his responses to the short ball and express pace, but, still only 26, Haines knows he has time on his side.

Haines said: “As a goal of mine is to play for England, that’s the sort of stuff you’re going to face if you go into international cricket.

“I haven’t heard anything from England but it’s not in my control. It’s nice you’re not shut off at a certain age. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing, keep scoring runs and we’ll see what happens.”

Haines averaged close to 50 in 2021 and 2022 to earn selection for the second-string England Lions, where he made a century in Galle, before a slight downturn in 2023 was followed by an upturn in 2024.

“Bowlers work you out, you become more of a known name around the counties and they know where your strengths are so they look to bowl in different areas,” said Haines, who has already made two hundreds this year.

“You have to adapt your game and improve to go back at them with a counter-punch. I’ve just made sure that where my weaker areas were, I’ve tried to tighten them up.”

As recently as 2022, Sussex were in the doldrums despite then-captain Haines’ runs, winning just one of their 14 championship fixtures.

But the arrival of Paul Farbrace as head coach has transformed the club’s fortunes, leading to their promotion last year for the first time in a decade.

As for whether silverware is on Sussex’s agenda, Haines replied: “We can’t shy away from the fact we want to be up there. Hopefully we can push for that.”