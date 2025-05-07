India captain Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket, leaving India in search of a new captain.

Speculation had swirled surrounding Sharma’s future after a lean series against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with the 38-year-old’s future a matter of considerable debate.

The veteran opener stepped aside for the final match of that series after averaging in single figures in the previous three Tests having missed the first match of the encounter for the birth of his second child.

Reports had suggested that Sharma may be stripped of the captaincy ahead of another marquee series in England this summer, but the batter has now confirmed that he will be retiring from the format.

“I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket,” Sharma said on Instagram with a picture of his India cap.

“It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

Sharma had previously retired from T20 international cricket after helping India to World Cup triumph last year.

The 38-year-old made 4301 runs in Tests at an average of just above 40, including 12 hundreds. He captained the side in 24 matches, winning 12 and losing nine of his games in charge.

open image in gallery Jasprit Bumrah is likely to succeed Rohit Sharma as India Test captain ( AAP Image via REUTERS )

Currently playing for the Mumbai Indians at the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sharma’s retirement leaves a leadership vacancy as India prepare to face England in a five-match series from 20 June.

Jasprit Bumrah filled in impressively against Australia and is his likely successor, though India will be cautious not to overburden the world’s premier fast bowler.