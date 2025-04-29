Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been appointed England captain, with the all-rounder set to lead the national side across formats under new head coach Charlotte Edwards.

Sciver-Brunt, one of the side’s most consistent performers with bat and ball, was the standout candidate to succeed Heather Knight after the former skipper’s departure following the disastrous Women’s Ashes tour to Australia.

The 32-year-old steps up from her role of vice-captain having indicated her willingness to take on the role were Knight to step away after nearly nine years in post.

She will reunite with Edwards after the pair formed a strong partnership with the Mumbai Indians in the recent Women’s Premier League (WPL) campaign, with Sciver-Brunt enjoying a standout individual season that included amassing more than 500 runs to help lead the team to a second title.

The all-rounder will assume her duties after completing a period of leave having welcomed a son with her partner Katherine Sciver-Brunt, the former England seam bowler.

“I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England Women's team and it's an honour to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I’ve always looked up to,” Sciver-Brunt said. “Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can. I will try my best to lead this team to success, whilst empowering them to be the best version of themselves.

"We have a really talented group, and we have a group that's united. It's a team I believe in and a team that can have a lot of success together. It's hugely exciting to be working with Charlotte having had the pleasure of working with her in the last three years at Mumbai Indians. Her love of cricket and passion for the England Women’s team is inspiring and I’m excited to see where this partnership leads us."

The highly-regarded former England captain Edwards was confirmed as the replacement for Jon Lewis at the start of April, and has been tasked with rebuilding a team that endured a difficult winter.

open image in gallery Nat Sciver-Brunt is one of England's most consistent performers in all three formats ( Getty Images )

Sciver-Brunt assumed leadership duties on the field in the semi-final defeat to the West Indies at the T20 World Cup after injury to Knight in a performance that led to increased scrutiny on the side that only intensified after a 16-0 Ashes whitewash by Australia.

The all-rounder’s individual performances have remained strong throughout, though - she averages 46.47 in Tests, 45.91 in ODIs and 28.45 in IT20s, whilst also taking 181 international wickets.

England begin their international summer with a white-ball series against the West Indies, with the first T20I held at Canterbury on 21 May. They also host India later in the year as they gear up for the 50-over World Cup, which will be held in September and October.