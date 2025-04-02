New England coach Charlotte Edwards promises to hold players accountable for fitness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s players will be held accountable for their fitness as new head coach Charlotte Edwards sets her sights on winning the World Cup later this year.

Edwards’ predecessor Jon Lewis admitted Australia were “much more athletic” during England’s 16-0 drubbing in the Ashes, while former spinner Alex Hartley questioned the team’s physical condition at the T20 World Cup.

The whitewash Down Under this winter resulted in the dismissal of Lewis and captain Heather Knight, whose futures were sealed by a recent England and Wales Cricket Board review.

Among Edwards’ initial tasks will be to initiate a period of soul searching among her players in the hope it will inspire success in the 50-over showpiece being hosted by India in September and October.

“My first week next week will be profiling so I will judge for myself about where the team are with their fitness,” the former England skipper said.

“I will make the players more accountable for their fitness. There are many aspects to this. I know we’re closer than the 16-0 scoreline suggests.

“I wouldn’t have taken on this role if I didn’t think that in six months we could win the World Cup in India. We’ve got the playing group to do that.

“I’m really confident that after some time with this group we can turn things around very quickly.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of honesty and a lot of support from us as a coaching group and we’ll make strides pretty quickly.

“But the players need to be honest with themselves about how they’ve performed in recent times. And I need to be honest with them about where I think they’re at.”

Edwards has already identified who she would like to replace Knight as captain, with Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Kate Cross and Charlie Dean the main contenders.

open image in gallery A replacement for Heather Knight will soon be confirmed ( Getty Images )

“It’s important that we get that person announced sooner rather than later. I imagine it will be in the next couple of weeks,” she said.

“I’ve got some conversations to have over the next week. I’m pretty clear on where I want to take the team and who I want to be involved.”

Edwards’ arrival will restore winning as the primary concern, with the drive to play thrilling cricket adopted by the previous regime no longer seen as paramount.

“There’s been this mantra of entertaining and inspiring for the last little while but for me it’s about winning games,” she said.

open image in gallery Charlotte Edwards (right) has enjoyed a successful coaching career so far ( PA Archive )

“I’m under no illusions, I’ve come into this role and it’s about winning. It’s my job to win games of cricket.

“We’ve got a really talented squad and some of the best players in the world and some really talented, high-potential young players who I’m looking forward to working with.

“Initially we’ve got to look at our 50 over game because that’s an area we’ve underperformed in for a while.

“The girls have had a decent amount of T20 cricket in recent times so the 50 over games is going to be my priority to make sure we’re prepared for the World Cup in India.”

PA