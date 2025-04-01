Charlotte Edwards promises ‘passionate’ approach as head coach of England Women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former captain Charlotte Edwards has been appointed as the new head coach of England Women, vowing to bring a “passionate” approach to the job.

Edwards was the immediate favourite when Jon Lewis was sacked in the aftermath of a painful Ashes whitewash, and the England and Wales Cricket Board has moved swiftly to get her in, taking less than a fortnight to finalise the move.

The 45-year-old, who represented her country on more than 300 occasions, lifted World Cups in both white-ball formats and won five Ashes series, said: “I am so delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England Women’s cricket team and I cannot wait to take this team forward and drive us to success.

open image in gallery

“It means the world to me to have the three lions on my chest once again. Leading England as captain was my life for 10 years and I will forever be passionate about this team and our legacy. We have such a talented group of players, and I am excited about working with them.

“I’m relishing the prospect of winning trophies and taking this team forward.”

Edwards spent 20 years as an England international, captaining the side for 10 of those, and has built up a formidable coaching CV at home and abroad with a host of trophies at Southern Vipers, the inaugural Hundred title at Southern Brave and the Women’s Premier League with Mumbai Indians.

She had been linked with the job when Lewis was appointed in November 2022, but publicly withdrew from contention having concluded it was not the right time.

There was no hint of a repeat on this occasion and she made it clear after the 16-0 humiliation Down Under that she wished to play a part in helping her old team rebuild.

Clare Connor, managing director of England Women, said: “When we drew up the criteria for the job it became apparent very quickly that Charlotte was the outstanding candidate. She is a proven winner; she has won repeatedly as a player and now as a coach.

“She possesses a deep knowledge of the game, both in England and across the world, and she understands the importance of creating an environment that is both challenging and supportive.”

Edwards recently took charge of Hampshire ahead of the new tier-one revamp of women’s domestic cricket, with the county now forced to look elsewhere when the inaugural season gets under way later this month.

Adam Carty, Hampshire’s director of women’s cricket, wished her well, adding: “Although it always felt inevitable, I received the news with a heavy heart. I am sure the whole Hampshire family wish Lottie well in her next venture.

“If we were to lose her to anyone, I am proud that her leaving is a result of her being called up to lead our national team.”

One of the first big choices Edwards has to make is over her captain. Heather Knight, who herself succeeded Edwards in 2016, was also axed following an ECB review, leaving no obvious successor.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Charlie Dean and even the uncapped Grace Scrivens have been floated but none have a flawless case, meaning the judgment of the new head coach will be critical.