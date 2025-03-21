Jon Lewis axed as England coach after Women’s Ashes disaster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Lewis has paid the price for a disastrous Women’s Ashes with England on the hunt for a new head coach after the former seam bowler’s axing.

England were whitewashed 16-0 by Australia in a multi-format series that saw the tourists, and Lewis, heavily criticised.

Question marks were raised over the fitness and fielding standards of the side, while their clear inferiority with bat and ball were shown as they failed to win a game Down Under.

Clumsy attempts by the head coach to explain away his team’s struggles did not necessarily help matters. Lewis had been in the role since November 2022 and suggested after the tour that he had no plans to step down, but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has elected to seek new leadership in a year that contains a Women’s World Cup in India in October.

England won 52 of the 73 matches under the stewardship of Lewis, with a drawn Ashes on home soil in 2023 a notable high. They have failed, though, to record a tournament success in his tenure, crashing out of the T20 World Cup at the semi-final stage in each of the last two years.

“I’d like to thank Jon for all he has given in his time as Head Coach,” said Clare Connor, managing director of England Women and leader of the review process into the Ashes defeat. “He came into the role after a very challenging period for cricketers during the Pandemic, and one of his priorities was to create the right conditions for the team to flourish and develop.

“Under his leadership the team held off Australia to draw a thrilling 2023 Women’s Ashes - attracting record crowds with an entertaining brand of cricket – while the team’s consistent success in bilateral cricket included a remarkable eight consecutive ODI series wins for which he should take real credit.

“While the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and Women’s Ashes in Australia have been disappointing, there is no doubt about the talent we have available and we will look to appoint a successor shortly. We must be ready for an exciting summer of international cricket and to challenge for two World Cups over the next 15 months, including the T20 World Cup in this country next year.”

open image in gallery England suffered a 16-0 defeat in Australia ( Getty Images )

England performed brightly under Lewis initially with the former men’s bowling coach installing a more attacking batting gameplan and bringing through a crop of young, quick fast bowlers.

They battled back to secure a squared series against Australia in 2023 and appeared well placed to further close the gap, only to take a significant step backwards this winter.

Accusations were made of an overly cosy environment with captain Heather Knight’s position also under scrutiny. England begin their summer with a three-match T20 series against the West Indies from 21 May.

open image in gallery Heather Knight's position remains under scrutiny ( Getty Images )

The leading contender for the vacancy may be former skipper Charlotte Edwards, who has forged an exceptional reputation as a coach since retiring and indicated that she may be willing to take on the role.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as England Women’s Head Coach. Unfortunately I won’t be able to finish this incredibly challenging but enjoyable job of developing this young team, whilst winning and growing the women’s game in this country.

“I have worked tirelessly with this group of young players to develop their skills and understanding of modern-day white ball cricket, whilst still making good progress in 2024, winning 83% of all our games. I am proud that we have seen unprecedented bumper crowds in 2023 and 2024 and I am determined to continue to help drive women’s cricket forward in whatever comes next for me. I wish all the players the best and thank them for letting me be part of their journeys.”