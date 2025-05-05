James Rew century leads Somerset to win over Essex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Rew made a century to help Somerset beat Essex by three wickets at Taunton and secure their first Rothesay County Championship Division One win of the new season.

Somerset had resumed on 216 for six, still requiring what looked an unlikely 105 runs.

Rew, though, moved on from his 65 overnight to reach 116 and push the hosts side past 300 before he was trapped lbw by Simon Harmer (four for 120).

Craig Overton, who put on 133 with Rew, finished unbeaten on 53 as he guided Somerset to their target ahead of lunch at 325 for seven, picking up 19 points as Essex slipped to a first defeat in their four Championship matches.

Following the early finish, Essex director of cricket Chris Silverwood confirmed Jordan Cox was set for a scan on a side injury, which could dash his hopes of a playing in England’s Test match against Zimbabwe at the end of the month.

Cox – who missed out on a debut in New Zealand before Christmas after breaking his thumb in the nets – had been forced to retire hurt immediately after scoring a century during the second innings on Sunday.

“We will have it scanned tomorrow, having given time for the edema (swelling) and bruising to settle down. I think we all heard the moment it happened when he gave a cry after playing a shot,” Silverwood said.

“It is too early to say how serious it is. We should know more tomorrow.

“Jordan doesn’t seem to have much luck when it comes to England call-ups, but his century here on a testing pitch showed just what a good player he is. His time will come.”

Monday’s other top-flight fixture ended in a draw between Hampshire and Durham at the Utilita Bowl, where Ben Brown reached his third-highest Championship score.

With Hampshire having resumed at 429 for seven, captain Brown, 143 overnight, made 162, three shy of his first-class best, while Matthew Potts and Codi Yusuf shared seven wickets to bowl the hosts out with a deficit of 41.

Durham openers Alex Lees (30) and Emilio Gay (23) put on 61 around frequent rain breaks before hands were shaken on the result just before 4pm, leaving Hampshire unbeaten and up to fifth.

Luke Hollman made a first County Championship century to help Middlesex secure a dramatic two-wicket victory over Kent at Lord’s.

Set a target of 365, Middlesex resumed at 81 for three, with a fine innings from Hollman, 24, proving the mainstay as he made 103, which included 10 boundaries.

Stephen Eskinazi (41) and Jack Davies (59) pushed Middlesex on before leg-spinner Matt Parkinson took two quick wickets, but Zafar Gohar’s unbeaten 30 and Toby Roland-Jones’s 23 not out saw the hosts through at 366 for eight with just one over left.

Lancashire duo Luke Wells and Tom Hartley set in to frustrate Gloucestershire as their match ended in a draw at Emirates Old Trafford.

Gloucestershire had declared on their overnight 589 for eight, taking a lead of 139, before reducing the home side to 160 for six ahead of tea.

However, Wells (36) and Hartley (37) shared a seventh-wicket partnership of 69 to help Lancashire on to 255 for eight, with a lead of 116 and only eight overs left.

It also finished as a draw at Sophia Gardens as Derbyshire held out against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan resumed at 132 for five, with Ben Kellaway going on to hit a career-best 74 and Chris Cooke finished unbeaten on 49 as the home side declared at 256 for seven.

Derbyshire were left needing 338 runs to win in 65 overs. However, Ned Leonard took three wickets and Kellaway claimed career-best figures of five for 101 – with two in two balls – before the visitors stayed through to end on 308 for nine. Martin Andersson made 78.