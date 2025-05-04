Jordan Cox retires hurt to spark England injury fears after Test call-up
The Essex batter appeared to hurt his side while compiling a County Championship century
Jordan Cox has sparked injury fears just days after being called up to the England Test squad to face Zimbabwe.
Cox has returned as the spare batter in Brendon McCullum’s 13-player squad having been denied a debut in New Zealand late last year after breaking his thumb batting in the nets ahead of the opening Test.
The versatile 24-year-old was preferred to Durham young gun Ben McKinney in the group named on Friday, but his participation in the opening engagement of England’s international summer from 22 May could now be in doubt.
The former Kent batter set his side up in a commanding position against Somerset at Taunton with a superb third-innings hundred, but appeared to hurt his side while closing in on the landmark after taking a quick single to get to 99.
Having reverse-swept Jack Leach to the point boundary to bring up three figures, Cox immediately grasped at his side in pain, and soon retired hurt unbeaten on 103.
He did not return when Essex’s ninth wicket fell, with Somerset, enduring a tricky season so far, set a target of 321 to win on a green, turning surface.
Cox was unlikely to make the XI against Zimbabwe with former Kent colleague Zak Crawley set to retain his place at the top of the order and Ollie Pope back at No 3 with Jamie Smith returning from paternity leave.
Any possible injury would nonetheless be a major blow for a player who has been unable to keep wicket in the County Championship so far this summer as he recovers from the hand injury sustained on tour in November.
Essex teammate Sam Cook does, however, appear in line to play at Trent Bridge.
