England v Australia 4th ODI betting tips

Any England player to score a century - 3/1 BetVictor

Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa to both take two or more wickets - 9/4 BetVictor

It’s all to play for in the fourth ODI on Friday after England’s rain-affected victory kept the series against Australia alive (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Skipper Harry Brook was in fine form in Durham on Tuesday, with an unbeaten 110, and was guiding his side to what looked like a certain victory before the rain came at the Riverside.

England were well ahead of the DLS score courtesy of Brook’s innings along with a vital 84 from Will Jacks, allowing the hosts to complete a 46-run victory via DLS and a win at Lord’s on Friday would tie the series with one left to play.

Brook came in for criticism after losing his first two matches as England captain - deputising for the injured Jos Buttler - but he answered his critics with a resounding maiden ODI century.

A total of 304 looked competitive from the Australian batting line-up as Alex Carey once again top-scored with 77 along with a resilient knock of 60 from Steve Smith in tough conditions.

After early strikes from Mitchell Starc, at 11 for 2 victory looked a long way away for England, but up stepped the captain and the hosts never looked back. He put on 156 with Jacks before Brook reached his century in just 87 balls.

A quick cameo 20-ball 33 from Liam Livingstone proved decisive in allowing England to climb back into the series.

Despite their victory at the Riverside, England are underdogs with betting sites at 6/5 to win the fourth ODI, with the Aussies favourites to wrap up the series at a best price of 8/11.

England vs Australia 4th ODI prediction: Another centurion for hosts?

Australia dominated the opening two matches, winning by seven wickets and 68 runs at Trent Bridge and Headingley respectively. But, were without spin bowler Adam Zampa at the Riverside due to illness and it proved costly.

The defeat ended Australia’s 14-match winning run, the second longest in men’s ODIs behind the 21 Ricky Ponting’s team managed in 2003.

Zampa was one of only two ever-presents - until defeat on Tuesday. The 32-year-old was struck down with the bug that has run through the Australia camp on tour.

And after taking four wickets in the opening two matches, and 30 in his last 15 matches, it’s fair to say they missed him. Skipper Mitchell Marsh not only missed his wicket-taking ability, but also the control Zampa offers whereas his replacements struggled.

Even veteran seamers Josh Hazlewood and Starc were off the boil, while Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott and Cameron Green were taken apart by Brook and Jacks before Livingstone piled on the agony.

England’s batters have not been fluent against the Australia attack, but there have been some fairly big scores.

Brook was the first batter from the home side to reach three figures in the series, while Jacks came 16 runs shy and Ben Duckett scored 95 at Nottingham.

There are signs that England are starting to get to grips with the Australia bowlers. We like the odds on cricket betting sites for another centurion at Lord’s, where the home side have a good record in their recent ODI matches, winning their last three.

England v Australia 4th ODI prediction 1: Any England player to score a century - 3/1 BetVictor

England v Australia 4th ODI tips: Look out for Zampa and Rashid

England and Australia duels have often been decided by leg spin. Zampa and Adil Rashid are not quite of the standard of the late great Shane Warne, but are still world-class operators with white ball in hand.

Zampa’s importance to the Aussies cannot be overstated. As we mentioned earlier, they sorely missed his impact at Chester-le-Street as the visitors failed to bottle up England’s counterattack through Jacks and Brook.

Rashid has been England’s go-to-man for wickets since 2015, although he has not had the impact that he would have like on this series to date, with only two wickets in three matches.

The 36-year-old is too good of a player to be held down for long, and with 201 wickets to his name in the 50-over format. We’re expecting him to bounce back at Lord’s to regain his place in the wicket column.

The pitch at the Riverside favoured the seamers, but the last ODI played at Lord’s between England and New Zealand in September 2023 offered plenty for the spinners Rachin Ravindra and Moeen Ali, who both claimed four wickets each.

Just over 12 months later the pitch could play into the hands of the spinners again. There are always offers to take note on betting apps, and one such enhanced price comes from BetVictor for Rashid and Zampa to both take two wickets at 9/4.

England v Australia 4th ODI 2: Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa to both take two or more wickets - 9/4 BetVictor

Responsible gambling

Whether you’re betting with a new betting site or an established operator, you should always practice responsible gambling. Always bet with a budget in mind and never exceed it.

Only place a stake you’re comfortable losing. Even if you know a lot about cricket anyone can lose a bet. Betting should only be considered a form of entertainment and never a way to make money online.

Gambling sites offer a variety of support tool for users that require assistance. These include deposit limits, reality checks and self exclusion options.

There are a number of charities and healthcare providers available. If you require further assistance, these providers will offer help and advice regarding problem gambling issues.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.