Ryan Garcia’s chaotic career might just lead him to Conor Benn – the perfect boxing partner

Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn are a match made in hell, in the exact way that makes them heaven for boxing promoters. For now, a match-up between the American and the Briton is in purgatory, but the barriers could come crumbling down on Saturday.

In Las Vegas, Garcia will challenge Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title, to which Benn is the next mandatory challenger.

Never mind the fact that Garcia, 27, is receiving this title shot on the back of a loss, in which he was dropped and outpointed by underdog Rolly Romero. Never mind that he entered the Romero fight after a year-long drug ban. Never mind that Benn’s last two fights were middleweight bouts with Chris Eubank Jr, in which he went 1-1. Never mind that he went through his own drug-test saga beforehand. All roads lead to Garcia vs Benn.

Still, the terrain is often rocky in this sport.

Benn, 29, has long said his greatest desire is to become WBC welterweight champion, yet he has also barked at any American star who will listen, as well as a 47-year-old Manny Pacquiao. Just a few weeks ago, the Briton was face-to-face with new WBO champion Shakur Stevenson, having “messaged” the four-weight king over a possible showdown in the preceding weeks.

Yet the general thinking is that the unbeaten Stevenson, 28, would prove too slick for Benn, in a way that the inconsistent Garcia might not. Indeed, in Garcia, Benn might have found the ideal opponent and perfect rivalry to follow the blood feud with Eubank Jr.

open image in gallery Conor Benn (left) floored Chris Eubank Jr in November, en route to avenging a loss against his rival ( Getty Images )

However, Garcia must first overcome Barrios, and “King Ryan”’s past struggles in and out of the ring mean that is no guarantee. One cannot overlook his loss to Romero in May, his stoppage by Gervonta Davis in 2023, nor past concerns over his mental health – due to, in his own words, his habit of “drinking every day” before his bout with Devin Haney.

In that contest in 2024, Garcia was electric. He had gone 3-3 with his fellow American during their amateur careers, but the feeling was that, at this level, the unbeaten Haney would prove too clinical and elusive for Garcia. But Garcia dropped the “Dream” three times en route to a points win. Of course, that victory was ruined by the revelation of a failed drug test, with the result overturned and Garcia banned for a year.

Naturally, that adverse test result had fans and pundits questioning the legitimacy of Garcia’s performance against Haney, but King Ryan may not need to match that level to see off Barrios; with respect, the 30-year-old is seen as one of the weaker champions in boxing right now, and he enters Vegas on the back of two straight draws – one of which came against an aged Pacquiao. So, Garcia is the favourite on Saturday, and the question is whether he can live up to that status, after he failed to against Romero.

If he can, boxing may have a scintillating new rivalry: one between two admittedly-flawed fighters.

For Benn, Garcia represents a more-beatable opponent than Stevenson, and a more-marketable one than Barrios. In that way, a Garcia victory would be the perfect outcome for Benn this weekend.

open image in gallery Mario Barrios (left) and Ryan Garcia will clash on Saturday ( Getty Images )

There are other options out there for Benn, such as a clash with Northern Ireland’s Lewis Crocker for the IBF belt. However, the risk-reward ratio of that fight might not tip in the right direction for the “Destroyer”.

In truth, the profile of Benn’s opponents from here on out feels more important than their status; that is to say: Benn should share the ring with big names, whether or not they carry title belts.

But again, in Garcia, he might have encountered someone who can bring both. And so Benn will watch from ringside at T-Mobile Arena, it seems.

“I don’t think he has a big presence in America, but I would be willing to go to the UK,” Garcia said of Benn in November. “I would definitely be willing to go to the UK to fight him. He seems like a fun match-up. He’s gonna come crazy and throw bombs all night and thinks he’s gonna overwhelm me, but he won’t.

open image in gallery Garcia dropped Devin Haney three times in a huge fight in 2024, but a failed drug test cost him the win ( Getty Images )

“But I would love to fight him. I love fighting Eddie Hearn’s fighters, I don’t know why, I just love to beat them up. He just makes you want to beat his fighters up. It’s just the way he talks, the way he moves, I can’t wait to look at his face and say: ‘I did it again.’

“That would bring so much joy to me, almost more than a championship title. I would be ecstatic just to see Eddie's face, sad and confused. I beat Luke Campbell, Devin Haney – he was representing him, I beat him. I’m ready to beat up Conor now.”

First, Garcia must beat up Barrios. Then, fans will hope the road to Garcia vs Benn remains firm under the fighters’ feet. The press conferences would be engrossing, and the fight itself would be captivating. Yes, Garcia and Benn are flawed, but at this precise moment, they could make each other whole.