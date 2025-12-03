Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Conor Benn’s next fight becomes clear after major announcement

Benn is in line to face the winner of WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios v Ryan Garcia in 2026 after a ruling from the governing body

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Wednesday 03 December 2025 07:35 EST
Conor Benn says Chris Eubank Jr win 'on par with world title'

Conor Benn’s next move has become clearer, after the WBC officially announced him as the mandatory challenger for its welterweight world title.

The news was confirmed at the WBC convention in Bangkok, Thailand, and it seemingly sets up Benn for a shot at the winner of Mario Barrios v Ryan Garcia, with that fight yet to be confirmed but in the works for the start of 2026.

Barrios, who retained his title with a draw against a 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao in July, could face Garcia in February. As such, Benn could be in line to face either Barrios, 30, or Garcia, 27.

As mandatory challenger, Benn would be guaranteed a world title shot next, or he could take an interim bout to remain sharp following his points win over his compatriot Chris Eubank Jr, which avenged his April loss last month.

That bout was set at middleweight, 13 pounds above the welterweight division, meaning Benn could push for a bout at a light middleweight, 154 pounds, or a catchweight to bridge the jump back down in weight.

“We appreciate Matchroom, please express to Conor and to Nigel our unbelievable gratitude for the way they have portrayed their dream of the green and gold,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on Monday, referencing Benn’s promoters, father, and the colours of the WBC title.

“That’s humbling. The way, ever since he conquered the glory of beating a very big middleweight as a welterweight, [he’s expressed] with such passion and loyalty his desire for the WBC [belt] makes us very proud.”

Conor Benn (right) during his rematch victory over Chris Eubank Jr
Conor Benn (right) during his rematch victory over Chris Eubank Jr (Action Images via Reuters)

Benn’s decision defeat by Eubank Jr, before his win in the rematch, remains the sole loss of his professional career, and it took place at middleweight – as did Benn’s redemption in November. Benn, 29, has long made clear his desire to return to welterweight next, and Americans Barrios and Garcia have been on the Briton’s hit list for some time.

Garcia addressed the matter last week, telling Covers.com: “I don’t think he has a big presence in America, but I would be willing to go to the UK. I would definitely be willing to go to the UK to fight him. He seems like a fun match-up.

“He’s gonna come crazy and throw bombs all night and thinks he’s gonna overwhelm me, but he won’t. But I would love to fight him. I love fighting Eddie Hearn fighters, I don’t know why, I just love to beat them up.

“He just makes you want to beat his fighters up. It’s just the way he talks, the way he moves, I can’t wait to look at his face and say: ‘I did it again.’ That would bring so much joy to me, almost more than a championship title. I would be ecstatic just to see Eddie's face, sad and confused.”

