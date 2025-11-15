Conor Benn beats Chris Eubank Jr and crosses fine line between relief and revenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After 35 minutes of their much-hyped rematch, Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr finally delivered the drama that coloured all 36 minutes of their enthralling initial clash.

With barely 60 seconds to go on this cold November night in Tottenham, Benn put down Eubank Jr, who was driven to the canvas a second time before all was said and done. Still, in one of many examples of staggering heart in this unique duo of duels, Eubank Jr rose to his feet both times, making it to the final bell.

That metallic clang was only ever going to herald one result: a clear decision victory for Benn, and more importantly for the 29-year-old, revenge and redemption. He has “revenge” tattooed on his right arm and “redemption” inked on his left, and it was the right that was raised at the end – briefly, before he was hoisted aloft by his proud father.

More than 30 years after Nigel Benn failed to overcome Chris Eubank Sr in two seismic contests for British boxing, in a bitter rivalry of their own, Conor finally claimed a win for his family in a feud spanning two generations.

Benn was always a step behind Eubank Jr in April’s clash at this same venue, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he was still able to make it a thrilling encounter on that evening – an instant classic. As is often the case, though, the sequel did not deliver the same quality as the first episode.

Quality may seem a curious word to use, actually; Benn and Eubank Jr both admitted in April that they did not box especially well, and in Saturday’s rematch, there were many poor moments and less excitement.

That was until the final minute.

open image in gallery Conor Benn sent Chris Eubank Jr to the canvas twice in the 12th round ( PA Wire )

Benn had admittedly fought more intelligently this time, scoring with right crosses to the body and holding the centre of the ring throughout, and in doing so, he established a lead that Eubank Jr was never going to overturn – not with the listless, laboured performance the 36-year-old turned in here. Benn said in April that his downfall was, in part, trying too hard to hurt Eubank Jr, but here, he ironically punctuated his redemption by dealing his blood rival the pain he’d wished to for years.

The first knockdown came courtesy of a right cross that skimmed off the side of Eubank Jr’s head, sending him lolloping backwards to the canvas as if in slow motion. After he beat the count, he was next floored by a shot as he turned, driving him face-first towards the floor.

Had it not been for those two moments, perhaps Benn’s redemption would have felt more like relief than revenge. As it was, he might have got all three.

“How does it feel?” Benn asked himself, before joking to his dad: “I got one on you, Nigel! I got one on you, mate! I feel like this is the end of the Benn-Eubank saga. Done, finished, over. I know Chris has twins coming, and I’ve got my boy...”

open image in gallery Benn and Eubank Jr are 1-1, but Benn has dismissed the idea of a trilogy bout ( Action Images via Reuters )

He added: “To everyone who said I can’t box, put that in your pipe and smoke it. How about that?” And some might retort that Benn was not always slick on this evening – often off balance or mistiming shots – but he boxed better than Eubank Jr, who never got going and who fought behind a slow, aimless left hook.

“I mean, listen, this wouldn’t have been what it was without Chris – and our dads most of all,” Benn continued. “This is generational. This has never been done before. Credit to Chris, that’s all I’ve got to say. Thank you, [Chris]. Not bad for two silver-spoon kids, eh?”

Eubank Jr, who had exchanged words and smiles with Benn after the final bell, put his hand on the shoulder of a rival who – despite all of the bad blood – might have finally earned his respect.

“I’ve been through hell and back to get to this fight, and it is what it is,” he said, his father standing behind him, having already offered some words of consolation. “I tried my best, and listen: the kid fought hard, he fought tough.

“He’s got power! He was bigger than me on the scales, I don’t know how you did it,” Eubank Jr went on, referencing Benn’s second venture up to middleweight in this rivalry.

open image in gallery Benn was hoisted aloft by his father, who had a rivalry with Chris Sr in the 1990s ( PA Wire )

“Listen, we put on a show, and yeah, Conor Benn was the best man tonight, so congratulations to him. It’s 1-1, I’ve got to go away and deal with some things I’ve been dealing with the last couple of months, and who knows?”

In truth, Benn and Eubank Jr have surely squeezed every drop of drama possible from this grudge. And that grudge appears to be easing. One thing is for sure, Benn eased to victory here, and he added the exclamation mark he so sorely craved.