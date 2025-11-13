Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn has emphatically dismissed the prospect of a trilogy fight with Chris Eubank Jr, instead predicting his rival’s retirement following their highly anticipated bout this Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The upcoming clash marks the fourth, and supposedly final, chapter in the storied family rivalry between the sons of Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr.

Benn, known as ‘The Destroyer’, is resolute in his quest for redemption after his defeat to Eubank Jr in April.

However, the 29-year-old’s focus extends beyond this weekend, as he eyes a return to his primary goal of becoming a world champion, with plans for a summer fight back at welterweight.

"Victory and done. There is no trilogy," Benn declared, speaking ahead of his second fight in the 160lb middleweight category.

"This ends with us, it’s not gonna be another generation in 20 years. I’ve been fed up with for this for the last three years! Do you know what it is? I just look back to the Conor three years ago and I miss chasing the goal, which was being world champion."

open image in gallery Conor Benn plans to move back down to welterweight after this weekend (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

He continued, expressing his current situation: "I am competing at a weight that isn’t my weight. I’m glad I can give this fight to the supporters, like genuinely because big fights don’t happen.

“For whatever reason, they don’t happen but for me I feel it heavy on me to get the world title. So, I just can’t wait for this to be done, drop back down and close this chapter in my career and move on."

While Benn outlines ambitious plans for 2026, he cast doubt on Eubank Jr’s future. With this being Eubank Jr’s 39th professional fight, Benn believes their thrilling 12-round encounter in April significantly impacted the 36-year-old.

"Yeah, I think he is done. Not because of me, but I think I have taken a lot out of him from that first fight," Benn asserted.

"I am a smaller guy who put him in hospital for three days. I know he won the fight but if you look at the collective of punches he threw versus how many I threw, I was back in the gym on Sunday. He was in hospital for three days."

He then questioned Eubank Jr’s next steps: "So, where does he go from here? Fight Janibek [Alimkhanuly] for quarter of the money? Fight [Hamzah] Sheeraz for quarter of the money? You sit there and say where do you want to go from here."

open image in gallery Benn expects Eubank Jr to retire after their rematch ( Getty Images )

Benn’s own path is clearly defined, though he admits it will take months to readjust his body to welterweight.

A summer bout at 147lbsis scheduled, paving the way for an eventual challenge for the WBC welterweight title, currently held by Mario Barrios.

"I reckon I have got two fights at 147. I am sparring light-heavyweights and having no issues at all. I get sparring is sparring, but ultimately I can compete with Eubank at 160," Benn insisted, highlighting his versatility.

"I still want to do things in the game for myself that I want to achieve. If you told me after I fought that French guy who put me down, [Cedrick] Peynaud, if I had said then, ‘I can get a world title,’ all you would say, ‘What are you smoking?’ So, for me to go and do that, it sort of cements my own legacy.

“Barrios for the WBC title. If he fights [Ryan] Garcia, the winner but the WBC title is something that’s really driven me.”