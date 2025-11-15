The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Eubank vs Benn 2 live: Fight start time, undercard results and updates from highly anticipated rematch
Conor Benn eyes revenge against Chris Eubank Jr after their instant classic in April, as they continue a family rivalry started by their fighting fathers
Conor Benn is seeking revenge in his crucial rematch with Chris Eubank Jr tonight, after suffering an agonising defeat in their April showdown.
Seven months ago, Eubank Jr defeated Benn on points in an instant classic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, handing the 29-year-old his first professional loss. Now, the British rivals return to the scene of that bout for a huge rematch.
Once again, Benn ventures up to middleweight to take on the 36-year-old Eubank Jr, who was fined for narrowly missing weight ahead of the first fight. That wasn’t the only drama around their initial contest, though; it followed Eubank Jr slapping Benn in the face with an egg, and Eubank Sr arriving at Spurs at the last-possible moment to support his son.
Eubank Sr’s shock arrival meant that each of Eubank Jr and Benn had his father in his corner, as Nigel Benn supported and then consoled the heartbroken Conor in April. And the scene played out more than 30 years after Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn rounded out their own in-ring rivalry.
Interview | Benn: ‘If you win a boring fight, did you really even win?’
“It came so close, to where it was like: ‘I just need one more punch,’” Benn told The Independent in the Matchroom gym in Essex last month, reflecting on moments when Eubank Jr looked in serious danger of humiliation in April.
“He just used his experience well in there. I didn’t give him enough credit, but he deserves it for his chin, resilience, heart, engine. To deliver that sort of fight for the public, there’s only one man who could have brought that out of me: his name’s Chris.”
Exclusive interview:
‘Savage’ Conor Benn: ‘If you win a boring fight, did you really even win?’
Steve Bunce: Why Benn may have crucial edge over Eubank Jr in rare rematch
The day after the first fight, the fathers each had a critical role to play. Chris was bedside with his son and never left him until he was released.
Nigel met with Conor, and they found a second away from any other ears. “You lost, now you have to go and put it right,” said Nigel.
That sets up Saturday nicely. The winner will be the smarter fighter. And possibly the fresher. Benn might just have that edge.
Full preview by Steve Bunce:
Why Conor Benn might have a crucial edge over Chris Eubank Jr in rare rematch
Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 live: Main-event odds
Eubank Jr – 8/15
Benn – 13/8
Draw – 14/1
Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 live: Undercard fights
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (middleweight)
Jack Catterall vs Ekow Essuman (welterweight)
Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy Welch (heavyweight)
Adam Azim vs Kurt Scoby (super-lightweight)
Mikie Tallon vs Fezan Shahid (flyweight)
Sam Gilley vs Ishmael Davis (super-welterweight)
Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 live: How to watch fight
Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 and its undercard will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) in the UK, US, and most countries worldwide.
Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 live: Start time and ring walks
The event will take place at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.
The first fight is due to begin at 5.05pm GMT (9.05am PT / 11.05am CT / 12.05pm ET).
Main-event ring walks are provisionally scheduled for 9.45pm GMT (1.45pm PT / 3.45pm CT / 4.45pm ET).
Eubank Jr vs Benn 2 live: Welcome!
Follow live updates and results from Eubank Jr vs Benn 2, and the undercard fights, right here.
