The last fight of boxing’s greatest family rivalry finished for good late on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 35-year boxing war between the Eubank and Benn clans was completed against an odd backdrop of boos and vicious punching.

Chris Eubank Jr twice had to climb up from the blood-stained canvas in the twelfth and last round against Conor Benn to salvage pride for his family name, and hear the final bell. A round earlier, some in the crowd of 60,000 had booed the fight, unhappy at the level of skill and lack of slugging.

At the closing bell, Benn roared and Eubank Jr retreated with head low to his corner; it was the fourth fight between the families, the first Benn win, the 45th round of a series of fights that continually set the agenda for raw excitement, drama, bravery and suffering. This instalment was all about the noble art, the skill, the ring intelligence - Benn was too smart and it looked like Eubank Jr became an old man overnight. If that seems harsh, I apologise, but it happens to men of 36 in the 15th year of extraordinary careers. It also happens to boxers with a lot of outside pressure.

They were pulled together for one last time in the ring, under a sky threatening thunder, when Michael Buffer officially delivered what should be the last word on the rivalry: Benn was a clear, clear winner. There is no pity in a boxing ring and Eubank Jr took the family loss with a stoic smile.

“That’s it, that’s the end, it’s finished,” insisted Benn at ringside. His face was clear, his eyes bright, the emotion obvious. “I’m chasing world titles now.” That is Benn’s plan.

Eubank Jr, his face marked and his pride dented, complimented Benn, refused to talk about his future but did mention a potential reason for his loss. “I have been through hell in training camp,” he said.

But he offered no more, that was it. I feel that I have to make it clear that there was not a single mention during the intense week of the fight of an injury of any kind; Eubank Jr looked fit, but he was off the pace from the fight’s opening seconds. He never found his rhythm, he never looked comfortable and from round two, he took long glances at the big screen above the ring to find out how long was left in the round. He fought like a man who was reluctant, like a man with his head elsewhere. He was still brave under careful fire, hit at will at times.

Benn, meanwhile, never put a foot wrong and finished in spectacular style, looking down twice at a Eubank Jr spread on the canvas in the last round. “All my life I have had this rivalry - it’s done now,” he insisted. An hour later, when talk of a trilogy emerged, he shrugged and said: “Who knows? Money talks.” It certainly does. Eubank Jr refused to talk about a trilogy, his future or his reasons for losing every round. “It’s Conor’s night, the better man one. Let him celebrate,” he said.

Benn has options for a world title fight at welterweight, which he insists is still is optimum weight. He would have to drop thirteen pounds to secure a fight with Belfast’s IBF champion, Lewis Crocker. The fight could be made for an outdoor venue in May or June of next year. There are other beatable champions, but a domestic rivalry always works. Benn’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, was shielding calls at midnight; Benn is now officially one of boxing’s cash cows and a fight with him will be lucrative. The champions know that.

The future for Eubank Jr is less clear and it could involve walking away. The boxer slipped clear of his enigmatic father’s shadow a long time ago and has nothing left to prove in the world of boxing. He recently revealed that he is about to become a father to twin boys. Boxing has been kind to him and he has repaid the generosity with some blistering performances, fights of guts and glory. On Saturday night he looked like a weary ghost of the man from his first fight with Benn back in April. Perhaps there is a good excuse for what we all saw and perhaps it is just the inevitable result of a life chasing glory in the hardest and cruellest of sports. In fights like this, on emotional night like this, every flaw is exposed under the glare of the neon lights.

Eubank Jr should be left to heal, Benn left to celebrate before we ruin their memories by making bold statements about Eubank Jr’s performance. They both deserve more than a casual execution by those privileged to be sat ringside on the safe side of the ropes. Sure, Eubank Jr was poor, but Benn was superb. The feud should be over, and what a feud it was.