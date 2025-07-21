Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manny Pacquiao’s controversial return to boxing did not bring the clarity that boxing fans desired. On Saturday night (19 July), in a strange title challenge against Mario Barrios, a 46-year-old Pacquiao fought the WBC champion to a majority draw, leaving questions over what comes next.

Many within boxing had spoken out against Pacquiao’s return, as boxing’s only eight-weight world champion fought professionally for the first time since 2021.

Yet the Filipino legend impressed in Las Vegas, against an admittedly underwhelming Barrios, 30. Those factors combined for a 114-114 draw on two of the three judges’ scorecards, while the other read 115-113 in Barrios’s favour.

While Pacquiao had been coy before the fight about what might come next, he naturally would not have planned for a draw. A rematch against American Barrios looks likely, however.

“I thought that after the 12 rounds, I won the fight like... My analysis is I won eight [rounds] to four,” said Pacquiao.

“It wasn’t necessarily about respect,” Barrios said about his inability to see off the older boxer. “It was just, you know... He still has a lot of crack. For his age, he was very explosive, tricky, and I just wasn’t trying to make a mistake by overcommitting on a shot that I wasn’t sure of.

Manny Pacquiao (right) during his title challenge against Mario Barrios ( Getty Images )

“I prepared for the best Pacquiao, but he’s still tricky in there, still has so much experience and showed that tonight. You know, it was a really good learning experience for me. I’m still proud of everything I was able to do.”

Pacquiao was trying to break his own record as the oldest-ever welterweight champion, but he was unable to leave the MGM Grand with victory secured. In his previous pro bout, in 2021, he was outpointed by Yordenis Ugas in Vegas.

A shock move by Pacquiao could be a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, 48, who beat the Filipino in one of the most lucrative boxing matches of all time in 2015.

“Manny is always ready,” Sean Gibbons, from Pacquiao’s promotional company, told Sky Sports. “After that performance last night, you better check with Floyd!”