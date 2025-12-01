Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British boxing star Ben Whittaker claims he was burgled while securing knockout win

Ben Whittaker knocked out Benjamin Gavazi inside a round on Saturday
Ben Whittaker knocked out Benjamin Gavazi inside a round on Saturday (Getty Images)
  • British boxer Ben Whittaker secured a swift victory against Benjamin Gavazi in his Matchroom debut in Birmingham on Saturday.
  • The light-heavyweight's emphatic win maintained his unbeaten professional record with a first-round knockout win, following a previous second-round stoppage of Liam Cameron.
  • Upon returning home from the fight, Whittaker claimed he had been burgled.
  • Whittaker stated that thieves stole several items, including his IBF belt, as he shared the negative news on Instagram.
  • Whittaker offered a "big reward" for information leading to the identification of the culprits.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in