Conor Benn ‘messages’ Shakur Stevenson directly in bid to make huge fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn has revealed he reached out to Shakur Stevenson directly over a potential fight with the world champion, who is closing in on a bout with a fellow American star.

Benn is planning his next move after beating Chris Eubank Jr this month, a result that saw the 29-year-old avenge his first professional loss.

Benn was outpointed by his rival in their first all-British clash in April, before securing a decision victory on 15 November after scoring two knockdowns in the final round.

Both bouts took place at middleweight, but Benn has long made clear his desire to drop back down to welterweight – his preferred division – in hopes of winning a world title.

Yet Benn is generally interested in fights with big-name opponents, including Stevenson, who currently holds the WBC lightweight title but previously reigned at featherweight and super-featherweight.

A bout between Benn and Stevenson, 28, would require the unbeaten American to move up in weight, but that is already on his agenda, as he seeks a 2026 clash with Teofimo Lopez.

open image in gallery Shakur Stevenson (right) remains unbeaten and is a three-weight world champ ( Getty Images )

Lopez, 28, is the WBO super-lightweight champion and previously held gold at lightweight. But in a rumoured January clash with Stevenson, it would be the latter switching divisions to compete at super-lightweight.

“I messaged Shakur,” Benn told The Ring magazine. “I said: ‘Listen, if you’re really about it, let’s do it next. I don’t just do the social-media thing for bants [banter].’

“I said, ‘We can do that next in April,’ and he said: ‘Cool. Let me get Teo out the way. We’ll do it in April.’ So, you may be seeing me and Shakur next.

open image in gallery Teofimo Lopez (left) was a clear winner over Arnold Barboza Jr in May ( AP )

“[But] I think he’s in a hard fight. Teo’s a great fighter. I think it’ll be a close, 50/50 fight.”

Benn has also expressed an interest in fighting Ryan Garcia, another big American name, who recently moved up to welterweight.

Furthermore, Benn was ringside in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to watch Devin Haney collect his first welterweight world title, but the Briton dismissed the unbeaten champion’s performance, saying Haney was “scared of his own shadow”.

Haney, 27, dropped and outpointed Brian Norman Jr on Saturday while competing at welterweight for the second time. He made his divisional debut in May, on the same night that Garcia fought at welterweight for the first time.

open image in gallery Devin Haney (left) and Ryan Garcia fought each other in 2024 ( AP )

On that night, Haney beat Jose Ramirez on points but was criticised for his showing, while Garcia, 27, was dropped and outpointed by Rolly Romero.

Also competing at that event in May was Lopez, who put on a clinic against Arnold Barboza Jr to retain his world title.