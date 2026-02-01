Flawless Shakur Stevenson schools Teofimo Lopez before in-ring argument with Conor Benn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shakur Stevenson produced a long-awaited masterclass at the elite level on Saturday, dethroning Teofimo Lopez with a near-flawless performance in New York City.

Inside the iconic Madison Square Garden, it was New Jersey’s Stevenson versus Brooklyn’s Lopez, with the latter defending the WBO super-lightweight title. And the controversial Lopez, 28, was shown up by the smaller man in Stevenson, also 28, who won 11 out of 12 rounds on all three judges’ scorecards.

In doing so, Stevenson became a four-weight world champion in record time, adding to his past successes at lower weights. He also stayed unbeaten while handing Lopez his second professional loss. But for all of Stevenson’s achievements, the southpaw has blown hot and cold on fight nights, so Saturday’s victory may go down as a long-awaited, career-defining triumph for him.

Despite being the naturally-smaller man, Stevenson appeared stronger in the clinches, yet those were relatively few and far between, with Lopez generally struggling to close range on the challenger.

Lopez himself is a mercurial talent, and he looked far from his bewitching best here, missing wildly at times and walking onto Stevenson’s jab and cross at others. Lopez was also left bloodied courtesy of a cut around his left eye.

“I felt good, I picked him apart, I did what I was supposed to do,” Stevenson said in the ring after his win. “Hey, listen, I said I boxed guys like this my entire career. This is the art of boxing: hit and don’t get hit.

open image in gallery Shakur Stevenson (left) dominated Teofimo Lopez for 11 of the 12 rounds ( Cris Esqueda Matchroom Boxing )

“I told y’all I’m the best fighter on the planet, and I stand by that. I watched [tape on] him and I knew my jab was gonna kill him. I told everyone: they’re gonna see I’ve got the best jab in boxing after this fight.

“I felt like I was the stronger fighter, I was faster, I was sharper, I was smarter, [but] he’s one of the best fighters I’ve been in there with.”

Stevenson added: “We’re gonna go back to the drawing board, but hold up, there’s a fighter here tonight and he motivated me. Where’s he at? Conor Benn!”

The British welterweight entered the ring to say: “You’re too small for me, bro, you’re tiny. You can’t punch, you can’t keep me off you.”

open image in gallery Stevenson (right) outpointed Lopez comfortably inside MSG ( Cris Esqueda Matchroom Boxing )

“My skills is too much!” Stevenson countered, before telling Eddie Hearn, who promotes both fighters: “He’s food! He’s food! He’s food!”

“You think I’m scared of you? I’m not scared of you, bro,” Benn went on. “We can do it next. Come up to welterweight with the big dogs. You’re a little man.”

However, Benn signed off by admitting it’s “your night” to Stevenson and backing off.