Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Shakur Stevenson vs Teofimo Lopez live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight

Stevenson aims to become a four-weight world champion, as he moves up to challenge the controversial Lopez in an intriguing duel

Alex Pattle Combat Sports Editor
Conor Benn vs Shakur Stevenson: A potential super fight in 2026

Tonight, Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson will go head to head in a “fight for the future of American boxing”, as Independent columnist Steve Bunce has described it.

Headlining in New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, the pair will clash for bragging rights and Lopez’s WBO super-lightweight title.

The two-weight champion, 28, is one of the most-divisive fighters in the sport, but on his night he is an electric competitor – as he showed with his wins over Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor.

Stevenson, also 28, is similarly viewed as supremely talented, but like Lopez he has not always reached his highest level, and many fans are awaiting his career-defining win. That could come against Lopez, however, as Stevenson bids to become a four-weight world champion and stay undefeated.

Follow live updates and results from Stevenson vs Lopez and the undercard, below.

Recommended

Steve Bunce: Is this the fight for the future of American boxing?

Here’s Steve Bunce on tonight’s main event:

“There was a time in American boxing history when tonight’s fight at Madison Square Garden, between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson, would have been a very big deal.

“In the Eighties and Nineties, a succession of great American fighters dominated the sport, filled arenas, made millions of dollars and were popular; those glory days for the American business are long gone.

“The appeal and worth of both American boxers and the boxing business stateside have been diluted – by the arrival and dominance of fighters from the Eastern Bloc and, during the last three years, the opening of Saudi Arabia’s deep chest of gold.

Lopez and Stevenson would have fit right in at any point in those two electric decades, fit right in on nights when Marvin Hagler, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns ran the show. They were boxing.”

Bunce’s preview in full:

Is this the fight for the future of American boxing?

Lopez and Stevenson would have fit right in at any point in the electric Eighties and Nineties but, as Steve Bunce writes, US boxing needs them to deliver right now
Alex Pattle31 January 2026 23:43

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson live: Main-event odds

Lopez – 5/2

Stevenson – 3/10

Draw – 16/1

As of Friday, via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers.

Teofimo Lopez (right) after his loss to George Kambosos Jr in 2021
Teofimo Lopez (right) after his loss to George Kambosos Jr in 2021 (Getty Images)

Alex Pattle31 January 2026 23:36

Indy Sport’s ones to watch on Lopez-Stevenson undercard

Some great talents on the undercard tonight, with Davis potentially representing the future of US boxing, while compatriots “Shu Shu” Carrington and “Ammo” Williams are nearing their prime.

Of course, “Big Baby” Miller is knocking about as well, though many fans will know him best for his failed drug tests – one of which cost him a clash with Anthony Joshua in 2019.

Williams was actually due to challenge Carlos Adames for the WBC middleweight belt, but Adames withdrew yesterday due to illness!

Austin Williams’s sole loss came at the hands of Hamzah Sheeraz in 2024
Austin Williams’s sole loss came at the hands of Hamzah Sheeraz in 2024 (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle31 January 2026 23:33

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson live: Undercard

Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz (super-lightweight)

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington vs Carlos Castro (vacant WBC featherweight title)

Austin “Ammo” Williams vs Wendy Toussaint (middleweight)

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller vs Kingsley Ibeh (heavyweight)

Ziyad Al Maayouf vs Kevin Castillo (welterweight)

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion.

Keyshawn Davis (right) stopped Denys Berinchyk last time out
Keyshawn Davis (right) stopped Denys Berinchyk last time out (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle31 January 2026 23:20

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson live: How to watch

Tonight’s event will stream live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view in the UK (£24.99), US ($69.99) and worldwide (equivalent of $19.99).

Purchasing the pay-per-view will enable customers to a free seven-day trial of DAZN. You can purchase the fight on DAZN here.

DAZN is the exclusive broadcaster of Lopez vs Stevenson
DAZN is the exclusive broadcaster of Lopez vs Stevenson (Getty Images)

Alex Pattle31 January 2026 23:13

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson live: Start time

Lopez vs Stevenson takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight.

The main card just got under way, and our live, round-by-round updates will begin at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET today).

Main-event ring walks are expected at 3.45am GMT (7.45pm PT, 9.45pm CT, 10.45pm ET tonight).

New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden arena
New York City’s world-famous Madison Square Garden arena (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle31 January 2026 23:07

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson live: Welcome!

Shakur Stevenson (right) facing off with Teofimo Lopez
Shakur Stevenson (right) facing off with Teofimo Lopez (Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing)
Alex Pattle31 January 2026 22:59

